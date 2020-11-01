Yes on N: A Golden Opportunity for Job Growth

Residents says Strada Verde Innovation Park is an opportunity not to be missed.

This Commentary was written by San Benito County resident Kathey Graves. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors.

Measure N is our County’s golden opportunity to invest in the future of our workforce and our community. It’s a shame that the anti-jobs, anti-growth naysayers have been peddling their lies yet again in the hopes of defeating a genuinely needed and beneficial project for San Benito County. If you haven’t yet cast your ballot or made up your mind about Measure N, I encourage you to listen to the facts.

First, Measure N is not a housing development; it will only provide 20,000 much-needed jobs. In fact, if Measure N is approved, it will place a moratorium on any new housing on the property for the next 20 years. Second, providing a jobs center in the County will reduce commute times, not increase them. All Strada Verde workers will access the property from 101, meaning Highway 25 won’t be overwhelmed with more traffic congestion. Finally, Measure N is the first step in this process, not the last. There will be several future environmental reviews and CEQA compliance is mandatory.

I’ve lived in Hollister for 52 years and we have never seen an economic opportunity like this. Let’s not miss our chance to bring tens of thousands of jobs and countless benefits to San Benito County. Please join me in voting Yes on N.

To learn more about the project: Town Hall presented by Yes on Measure N.