Lea este articulo en español aquí.

Youth Alliance is thrilled to announce an inspiring Meet & Greet event featuring NASA Astronaut Nicole Mann, the first indigenous woman in space, and Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren (CA-18), the Ranking Member of the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee. This exceptional event will be held at our Youth Alliance center in Hollister, CA, on January 5, 2024, at 2:30 pm.

We are honored to host Nicole Mann, a true pioneer in space exploration and a role model for young people everywhere. Astronaut Mann, a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes, made history on October 5, 2022, as the mission commander of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission. During this mission, she spent five months on the International Space Station, contributing to significant research and experiments in space.

Nicole Mann’s journey to space is a testament to the power of resilience and dedication. Born in Petaluma, California, she pursued mechanical engineering at the United States Naval Academy and Stanford University. Her remarkable career includes serving as a Colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps, where she was a test pilot for the F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornet and completed 47 combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan. She was selected as part of the 21st NASA astronaut class in June 2013, showcasing her extraordinary skills and commitment to serving her country and humanity’s exploration of space.

Her achievements break barriers and pave the way for future generations, particularly for young women and indigenous communities, showing them that the sky is not the limit but just the beginning.

Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, a long-time supporter of science, education, and community initiatives, will join us in celebrating Astronaut Mann’s achievements and discussing the future of space exploration and its importance to our community.

We invite all community members to join us in this unique opportunity to meet these outstanding leaders. The event will include a Q&A session, providing attendees a chance to interact with Astronaut Mann and Congresswoman Lofgren.

Event Details:

– Date: January 5, 2024

– Time: 2:30 PM

– Location: 310 Fourth Street, Suite 101, Hollister, CA