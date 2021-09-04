Amazon opening Hollister delivery facility Sept. 28

The company will have 300 jobs at its new $50 million warehouse.

The new Hollister Amazon facility is due to open Sept. 28 and will initially employ at least 300. Photo by John Chadwell.

Workers were putting on finishing touches to the Amazon parking lot on Sept. 2. Photo by John Chadwell.

Three hundred jobs will soon be available in Hollister at the new $50 million facility located at 1551 Citation Way, when it becomes operational on Sept. 28, said Amazon public relations representative Natalie Wolfrom. More jobs are expected to become available during peak seasons, she added.

Wolfrom said it was too early to say how many van drivers would be hired, but in March the city planning department said that 190 vans would be delivering packages and the facility would have 710 parking spaces.

Amazon, according to a Sept. 1 news release, will hold its “biggest-ever training and recruiting event to help both current and future employees grow their careers. Career Day will take place Sept.15.” People can register at the company’s career site webpage.

The Hollister facility will be operational 24/7, Wolfrom told BenitoLink. There will be two shifts and hours will vary. Wolfrom said that while she has not seen any announcement concerning hiring, the company has been reaching out to local partners and organizations for the past few months to spread the word. She did not specify the names of those partners and organizations.

“Our focus is on hiring as many local residents as possible,” she said.

Wolfrom said the facility will specifically serve “in and around Hollister.”

“We are committed to the Hollister community and ensuring its success, not only by creating new jobs but also our support for the surrounding community,” she said.

On a national level, Amazon has job openings for 40,000 tech and management jobs, as well as tens of thousands of hourly positions across 2,200 locations in the U.S., according to a Sept. 1 press release.

