April 14 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

As of 4:30 p.m. on April 14 there are 39 confirmed cases in San Benito County since February, four of which are active, 33 recovered and two deaths. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

San Benito County Health and Human Service Agency has provided a list of agencies, in both English and Spanish, who can assist residents in need at this time. See attached PDFs. This information has been mailed to registered voters.

Recent Articles

SBC coronavirus cases align with demographics—Latinx residents account for 63% of cases and make up 60.6% of the county’s population.

Appreciation and support for local news expands during COVID-19—Four-hundred newsrooms, including BenitoLink, get boost of $5,000 for additional coronavirus-related reporting for their communities.

HSD students band together with music—Musicians play ‘Star Spangled Banner’ for their neighbors daily at 6:30 p.m.

Monterey Bay Community Powers defers payments in response to COVID-19—Community choice energy agency estimates total customer bill deferment during May and June will be $22.4 million.

Cancellations and Postponements

San Benito County Integrated Waste has canceled it Household Hazardous Waste Event scheduled for April 18.

Government

-State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages.

Jimmy Panetta: https://panetta.house.gov/coronavirus

Anna Caballero: https://sd12.senate.ca.gov/

Robert Rivas: https://a30.asmdc.org/coronavirus-covid-19

State of California: https://covid19.ca.gov/

-At today’s press conference, Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out the administration’s plan for a slow opening of the California economy and infrastructure. Teams are working to get restaurants, schools and other facilities open slowly and safely until there is herd immunity. Schools might switch to staggered attendance, some students in the morning, others in the afternoon. Restaurants might open with less tables and waitstaff wearing PPE such as gloves and masks.

Large scale events will not take place until herd immunity. This will start to take place if the curve has declined sufficiently in the next two weeks. Local decision making will factor into places opening up locally.

The daily press conference can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/CAgovernor and https://www.facebook.com/GavinNewsom

–Congressman Jimmy Panetta announced the distribution of $12,892,025 in federal government grants for airports in California’s 20th Congressional District experiencing severe economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 public health emergency. The funding for these grants comes from the recently passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Hollister Municipal Airport will receive $30,000.

-COVID-119 penalty waivers are now available to San Benito County property taxpayers.

Statement from Melinda Casillas, treasurer/tax collector: “This has been a very challenging time for our community and country and I would like to say thank you to those taxpayers that were able to pay the second installment of their property taxes that were due 04/10/2020. Your payments help to continue to fund vital services. We will continue to honor tax payments without penalty charges for installments through the current Shelter in Place (SIP) order due to end 05/03/2020. This does not apply to installment payments due prior to 03/01/2020.”

If you have been charged a penalty during this timeframe, request a COVID19 Penalty Waiver form. If you need further consideration, please contact their office. Lobby hours will continue to be 8:30 a.m to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday, during the Shelter in Place order.

Office of the Tax Collector

Phone: (831) 636-4034

Email: propertytaxes@cosb.us

Businesses

The latest Small Business Association news and information:

SBDC services provided virtually by appointment, including:

No-Fee One-on-One Business Advice and Training To Schedule an Appointment, Register Here: https://ucmsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/signup

SBDC COVID-19 Resources: https://calcoastalsbdc.com/covid-19-resources

Up-to-date Online Resources for Coronavirus Funding Relief Options—U.S. Small Business Administration and U.S. Treasury

Current as of 4/9, subject to change, check source links for up-to-date information https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP):

U.S. Small Business Administration—Loan Information, Who Can Apply, Loan Details and Forgiveness: https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options/paycheck-protection-program-ppp Information Sheet for Borrowers (from Treasury.gov): https://home.treasury.gov/system/files/136/PPP–Fact-Sheet.pdf Find Eligible PPP Lenders: https://www.sba.gov/paycheckprotection/find

Economic Injury Disaster Assistance Loan (EIDL)

Apply for a COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan and Loan Advance: https://covid19relief.sba.gov/#/ Economic Injury Disaster Loan Emergency Advance—Overview and Eligibility: https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options/economic-injury-disaster-loan-emergency-advance

SBA Express Bridge Loan—allows small businesses who currently have a business relationship with an SBA Express Lender to access up to $25,000 quickly. https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options/sba-express-bridge-loans

SBA Debt Relief:

Businesses with current SBA 7(a), 504 and microloans or for these loans acquired by Sept. 27: six months principle, interest and fee relief: https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options/sba-debt-relief For current SBA Serviced Disaster (Home and Business) Loan in regular servicing status on March 1: SBA is providing automatic deferments through Dec. 31: https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options/sba-debt-relief

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions.

