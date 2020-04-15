April 15 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

Forty-one confirmed cases since February, five active, 34 recovered; state employment development department extends phone service hours; SBC Chamber offers survey to gauge how it and partners can be of service; Credo Studio to host April 25 virtual paint night.

With everything happening with the coronavirus pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

As of 4:30 p.m. on April 15 there are 41 confirmed cases in San Benito County since February, five of which are active, 34 recovered and two deaths. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

San Benito County Health and Human Service Agency has provided a list of agencies, in both English and Spanish, who can assist residents in need at this time. See attached PDFs. This information has been mailed to registered voters.

Recent Articles

Government

-State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages:

Jimmy Panetta: https://panetta.house.gov/coronavirus

Anna Caballero: https://sd12.senate.ca.gov/

Robert Rivas: https://a30.asmdc.org/coronavirus-covid-19

State of California: https://covid19.ca.gov/

–The State of California Employment Development Department will be extending its phone service hours due to need. The call center will be operating 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. This will begin Monday, April 20.

Phone: (800) 300-5616

-The California COVID-19 website is now available in Spanish.

-Effective immediately through June 12, the San Benito County Superior Court will reschedule the following matters:

Out of Custody Criminal Arraignments

Out of Custody Criminal Pre-Trial Conferences and Non-Urgent Hearings on Motions

Truancy Court

Drug Court

Behavioral Health Court

Traffic Arraignments

Criminal Fine Reviews

Civil Jury and Court Trials and Probate Trials

All Criminal Trials are Suspended per Order of Chief Justice

Unlimited Civil Motions

Limited Civil Motions and Trials—except Unlawful Detainers related to Health and Safety

Judicial Foreclosures

Small Claims Hearings

Adoption Proceedings

Non-urgent Trust and Estate Matters

Case Management Conferences

Mandatory Settlement Conferences

Non-Emergency Family Hearings and Trials

Non-Emergency Child Support Hearings

Friday Morning Walk-In Calendar

The Court will also suspend in-person self help center appointments and walk-ins.

Businesses

-The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce asks for businesses to complete a survey so they can gauge how the SBC Chamber and its network of businesses and local partnering organizations can continually be of service during this time.

Survey Link

-Recology said that businesses affected by COVID-19 can request a reduction in service to reduce monthly charges. A business that is temporarily closed can also ask for a temporary suspension of service that will stop charges until your business needs service again.

Customers experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 may contact customer service to discuss payment arrangements. Recology will not stop residential or business service for non-payment during the shelter in place. Recology offers “Lifeline” (reduced rates) for qualifying low income residents.

–Crēdo Studio is planning a Facebook live virtual paint night on April 25, from 4-5:30 p.m.

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions.

