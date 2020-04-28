April 27 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

Forty-eight confirmed cases since February, three active, 43 recovered; Aromas Day cancelled; San Juan Bautista to distribute face coverings on April 29; Six Bay Area counties to extend shelter orders through May.

With everything happening with the coronavirus pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

As of 4:30 p.m. on April 27 there are 48 confirmed cases in San Benito County since February, three of which are active, 43 recovered and two deaths. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

The San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency has provided a list of agencies, in both English and Spanish, who can assist residents in need at this time. See attached PDFs. This information has been mailed to county residents.

The CDC has added six new symptoms of COVID-19

List of known symptoms:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

A runny nose or sneezing are not symptoms of COVID-19, though the virus can be carried in nasal mucus.

Recent Articles

Cancellations and Postponements

Aromas Day 2020 has been cancelled.

Government

State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 webpages:

-San Juan Bautista will be distributing face coverings on April 29 at the Community Center at 10 San Jose Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for those who bring a postcard mailed to all residents.

After that, face coverings can be picked up from city hall at 311 Second Street, or the fire station on Polk Street, on an as-needed basis.

-The Mercury News reported today that Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo counties are expected to extend their shelter-in-place orders through May. The extended orders are expected later this week.

Businesses

-Funding for the Paycheck Protection Program has been reinstated and applications are now being accepted.

Other

-Pandemic Unemployment Assistance is now available under the federal CARES Act. The program provides assistance for unemployed or partially unemployed individuals who are not eligible for regular unemployment insurance and who are unable or unavailable to work due to COVID-19 related circumstances.

The Employment Development Department will be accepting online applications for this program starting April 28. Check back on this page for the latest updates.

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions.

