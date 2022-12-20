Nonprofits

BenitoLink’s goal No. 1 for 2023: hire a full-time news reporter

Your donations will help us cover more local news.

In 2023, BenitoLink aims to hire a full-time news reporter and an experienced media salesperson.

To date, community members have donated approximately $45,000 and that will be doubled thanks to major donors Sallie Calhoun and Matt Christiano, Randy and Rebecca Wolf and the Institute for Nonprofit News. That means if our fall fundraising campaign were to end today, we would have $90,000 in undesignated funds to put toward staff. We are trying to match the full $55,000 offered, bringing in $110,000.

The BenitoLink team has grown considerably in its 10 years of operation. What began as a mostly volunteer effort is now a business that pays everyone involved, including interns. In January, the state minimum wage, which we pay our beginning interns, moves up to $16.50 per hour, so the cost of three to five interns adds up. 

BenitoLink has four key staff members: Leslie David, Noe Magaña, Laura Romero and Alex Esquivel. Three staffers work on revenue-building, while the content manager/co-editor assigns and oversees all the articles we run on the site. 

We are currently looking to fill two positions: A full-time, experienced news reporter and a sales and development staffer.

Being a nonprofit newsroom, we are not expanding in order to sell it at a premium in the future. Our goal is to provide for our community because we enjoy the work. 

The BenitoLink team includes about six freelancers—dedicated and experienced reporters  and photographers who attend weekly news meetings and contribute in many ways to the character of the site. 

But we do not have a full-time news reporter, and that is among the goals our staff and board have identified for 2023. We estimate that an experienced news reporter will cost $50,000-$65,000 per year, not including taxes and benefits. 

We want to share actual figures with our readers to give a clear idea of what it costs to run a newsroom. Here are some approximate figures for 2022:

 

BenitoLink staff

Executive dir/co-editor—Applies for grants, pursues corporate donors, sponsorships, underwriters and other revenue sources, oversees staff, makes editorial decisions, assists with events and reports.

Co-editor/content manager—Assigns stories to reporters, plans the upcoming week of coverage, makes editorial decisions, edits and reviews all content. Plans election coverage and reports.

Marketing lead—Plans fundraising campaigns, assists with events, handles data and communication with donors. 

Marketing coordinator—helps with fundraising campaigns, handles social media, newsletters, graphics and assists with events.

Total: $180,000  

 

Interns

Three to five interns year-round- training computer developer, reporter, photographer, graphic artists, data and research, marketing and administration.

Total: $40,000

 

Freelance reporters and photographers

News, feature and investigative reporting

Story costs ranges from $50-$100 per story; $250- $2,500 for investigative
Total: $50,000

 

Administration

  • Bookkeeping
  • Rent
  • Apps and subscriptions
  • Website management

Total: $50,000

 

Estimated total newsroom budget: $320,000

You can help BenitoLink bring on a daily news reporter with investigative reporting experience by donating before Dec. 31. Help us reach or exceed our match of $55,000.

DONATE HERE 

 

The following are community members who value local journalism. Can we count on you to invest in local news?

Alacia Welch Laura Romero
Alan Heminger Leila Sadeghian
Amelia Ryan Leslie Austin
Ana Maria De Alba Leslie Schwabacher
Anna Smith Liz Smith
Annamaria Baez Lois Locci
Barbara Rubio Lynn Overtree
Beverley Meamber Lynn Overtree
Bob Reid Margret Ellwanger
Cara Vonk Mark Dean Eason & Dawn Eason
Carol Hawkins Mark Levine
Carol Lenoir Martin and Rhoda Bress
Chang So Mary Katherine Rubino
Charles Tobias Mary Margaret Lanning
Charles W Sorbert Jr Maryann Armijo
Chi-Cha Russo Maureen Serafini
Christina Andrade McCullogh Family Fund
Christine Breen Mel Angel
Clark Family Fund Michelle Noble McCain
D Ruprecht Mitch Hammond
Daniel Dungy & Nancy MacLean Monica Vargas
Dave Wright Nancy Oliveira
David and Kathy Kessler Nick Bailey
David Wright Patrice Kuerschner
Dawn Soza Patrick and Kozean Wright
Debbie Pollack Cochran Patrick McKenzie
Denise Cauthen-Wright Paul Scherer
Dennis Finnigan Phillip Esparza
Diane Ortiz Rachel Ponce
Dianne Carman Rebecca Salinas
Donna Swanson & Gary Swanson Regina Datta
Dr. Parveen Sharma Rhoda Perrotti
Dr. Ruby Dholakia & Nikhilesh Dholakia Robert E Bernosky & Jenny Bernosky
Dr. Stelvio Locci Robert Fulton
Elizabeth Smith Robert Marden
Eugene Zanger Robert Marden
Gary & Ria Byrne Robin Pollard
Gene Kogle & Kathy Kogle Roger Brown
George Lewis Rohit Sharma
Gerri Johnson & Gary Rocchi San Benito Engineering & Surveying Charitable Fund
Gerry Wright Sandy Cabral
Gifford Swanson Sara A Steiner
Harriet Brin Shari Stevenson
Heather Callens Sharlene Van Rooy
Hugh and Jackie Bickle (Aspen LLC) Sharma Ohthalmic Services (Parveen Sharma)
Janet Grist Sophie Schwabacher
Janet Watson Stacie A McGrady
Jean Lierly Stelvio Locci
Jerry Magorian Steve Perricone
Joan Domingues Stirling Burnet
Joan Randolph Stuart Blakewood
John David Susan Dean & Franklin Dean
John Reed Susan Echaore-McDavid & Richard McDavid
Judi Johnson Susan Schwabacher
Judy Gansen Tami Aviles
Karen Van Gerpen The L/G Anderson Family Foundation
Karminder Brown Thomas Breen
Katherine Modic Thomas Davis
Kathi Stirling-Morris Tina Baine
Kathleen Davis Tina Jollyschmidt
Kathy Kessler Trisha Brem
Kay Filice Valerie Egland
Kerry Tobias William Baker
Kimberly Randle William Powers
Krista Van Laan Willis Pack
Kristine Waller Women’s Club of Hollister
Larry Slonaker

Leslie David

Leslie David is a Bay Area independent reporter/producer and is a BenitoLink founding board member. She has produced for radio, television, newspaper and magazines in both California and Wyoming. She was with KRON-TV News in San Francisco as camera-woman, editor and field producer, where she won the Commonwealth Club's Thomas Storke Award with Linda Yee for their series on the Aids Epidemic. She started as a small market news reporter shooting her own 16mm film at KEYT-TV Santa Barbara. Leslie lives on a ranch with her family in San Benito County.