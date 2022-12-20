BenitoLink’s goal No. 1 for 2023: hire a full-time news reporter

Your donations will help us cover more local news.

In 2023, BenitoLink aims to hire a full-time news reporter and an experienced media salesperson.

To date, community members have donated approximately $45,000 and that will be doubled thanks to major donors Sallie Calhoun and Matt Christiano, Randy and Rebecca Wolf and the Institute for Nonprofit News. That means if our fall fundraising campaign were to end today, we would have $90,000 in undesignated funds to put toward staff. We are trying to match the full $55,000 offered, bringing in $110,000.

The BenitoLink team has grown considerably in its 10 years of operation. What began as a mostly volunteer effort is now a business that pays everyone involved, including interns. In January, the state minimum wage, which we pay our beginning interns, moves up to $16.50 per hour, so the cost of three to five interns adds up.

BenitoLink has four key staff members: Leslie David, Noe Magaña, Laura Romero and Alex Esquivel. Three staffers work on revenue-building, while the content manager/co-editor assigns and oversees all the articles we run on the site.

We are currently looking to fill two positions: A full-time, experienced news reporter and a sales and development staffer.

Being a nonprofit newsroom, we are not expanding in order to sell it at a premium in the future. Our goal is to provide for our community because we enjoy the work.

The BenitoLink team includes about six freelancers—dedicated and experienced reporters and photographers who attend weekly news meetings and contribute in many ways to the character of the site.

But we do not have a full-time news reporter, and that is among the goals our staff and board have identified for 2023. We estimate that an experienced news reporter will cost $50,000-$65,000 per year, not including taxes and benefits.

We want to share actual figures with our readers to give a clear idea of what it costs to run a newsroom. Here are some approximate figures for 2022:

BenitoLink staff

Executive dir/co-editor—Applies for grants, pursues corporate donors, sponsorships, underwriters and other revenue sources, oversees staff, makes editorial decisions, assists with events and reports.

Co-editor/content manager—Assigns stories to reporters, plans the upcoming week of coverage, makes editorial decisions, edits and reviews all content. Plans election coverage and reports.

Marketing lead—Plans fundraising campaigns, assists with events, handles data and communication with donors.

Marketing coordinator—helps with fundraising campaigns, handles social media, newsletters, graphics and assists with events.

Total: $180,000

Interns

Three to five interns year-round- training computer developer, reporter, photographer, graphic artists, data and research, marketing and administration.

Total: $40,000

Freelance reporters and photographers

News, feature and investigative reporting

Story costs ranges from $50-$100 per story; $250- $2,500 for investigative

Total: $50,000

Administration

Bookkeeping

Rent

Apps and subscriptions

Website management

Total: $50,000

Estimated total newsroom budget: $320,000

You can help BenitoLink bring on a daily news reporter with investigative reporting experience by donating before Dec. 31. Help us reach or exceed our match of $55,000.

The following are community members who value local journalism. Can we count on you to invest in local news?