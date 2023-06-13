Brandon Hill sentenced to four years in state prison

After being deemed competent to stand trial, he pleaded guilty to arson and two other felonies.

After it was determined that Brandon Hill was competent to stand trial he confessed to arson and two other felonies and was sentenced to four years. Photo by John Chadwell.

Brandon Hill, who was arrested after being shot by a Hollister police officer on Dec. 8, 2020, was sentenced to four years in state prison June 8.

Hill was charged with arson, assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest, and making criminal threats against police officers and three family members. He pleaded guilty May 10 to arson of a structure and two felony counts of “resisting executive officer by force,” District Attorney Joel Buckingham told BenitoLink.

According to the California Penal Code 69, resisting executive officer by force involves “attempting to prevent officers from carrying out their lawful responsibilities through the use of force or intimidation.” If convicted, a person charged with the offense faces probation, fines and up to 3 years in jail.

A report from a court-appointed doctor to San Benito County Superior Court and Judge Patrick Palacios found that Hill was mentally incompetent. Hill was then ordered to be committed to Atascadero State Hospital, or another institution as determined by the director of the state Department of Health, for care and treatment.

In February it was determined Hill was now competent to stand trial.

“On February 16, 2023, the court received an evaluation that stated that the defendant was competent to stand trial and he was found competent at that time.” Buckingham told BenitoLink.

Related stories:

Hearing set for Hollister man shot by police | BenitoLink

Hollister Police Department releases video of officer-involved shooting | BenitoLink

Suspect shot by Hollister Police is arrested | BenitoLink

Hollister police officer completes training to avoid conflicts involving the mentally ill | BenitoLink

Hollister man shot by police committed to state mental hospital | BenitoLink

We need your help. Support local, nonprofit news! BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is committed to this community and providing essential, accurate information to our fellow residents. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s public service, nonprofit news.