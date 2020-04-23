County offering free face covering distribution

Drive-thru event to take place April 25.

Information provided by David Westrick, San Benito County public information officer.

San Benito County and the city of Hollister partnered with the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce to provide free face coverings to community nonprofit groups and residents that are in need of face coverings to be in compliance with the pending Public Health Order to be issued by the San Benito County Health Officer.

Face coverings are defined as: a scarf or bandana; a neck gaiter; a homemade covering made from a t-shirt, sweatshirt, or towel, held on with rubber bands or otherwise; or a mask, which need not be medical-grade. A face covering may be factory-made, or maybe handmade and improvised from ordinary household materials. The face covering should be comfortable, so that the wearer can breathe comfortably through the nose and does not have to adjust it frequently, so as to avoid touching the face.

According to an April 23 release, there will be a drive-thru face covering distribution event on Saturday, April 25 in Winn Alley from Fifth Street (next door to the Office of Education) from 12-4 p.m. or until stock is gone. Social distancing and contactless delivery will be practiced.

The San Benito County Office of Emergency Services is coordinating with area nonprofit groups that may have members that need face coverings. Please call (831) 636-4168 fore more information.

In the release, the county asks that residents avoid acquiring medical grade face masks for personal use. Supplies are still limited nationwide and they are needed for health care and first responders.

If individuals already have an adequate face covering, please allow community members who have yet to acquire appropriate face coverings and have no other means to acquire a face covering to be prioritized, as stock is limited.

A stock of face-coverings have also been provided to First Five San Benito and the Community FoodBank for their weekend food distribution events.