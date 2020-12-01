Forget Giving Tuesday, let’s call it Giving NewsDay

Local news needs community members who care enough about what is going on to pay for it. BenitoLink is fortunate to have supporters who will do this.

Our readers will be pounded by calls for support on this international day of Giving Tuesday. Because of the impact of COVID-19 on nonprofit events and on individuals who support nonprofits, many will be asking for help from those who can afford to pitch in.

Why support local news today, on what we like to call Giving NewsDay? Local news now needs community members who care enough about what is going on to pay for it. BenitoLink is fortunate to have supporters who will do this. They are not just making sure BenitoLink thrives, they are making sure everyone in San Benito County has local news.

The news and information business has gone through drastic changes over the last 30 years. With the widespread use of the internet, print newspapers were slow to recognize they needed to change their model and have since struggled. But it is more than that; many were not locally owned, imposed their belief systems on readers, and many don’t even produce anything original but just regurgitate other news products. Compare that to BenitoLink, San Benito County’s nonprofit news organization:

We do not accept political campaign ads. This is painful at times from a fiscal standpoint, but necessary to avoid any perception of bias.

BenitoLink is open about its sponsors (who run ads), donors (individuals, major and corporate) and the foundations that offer grant funding.

BenitoLink does not “select” which editorial content it wants to run. We are open to any resident who wants to write Community Opinions, news releases or events (See Terms of Use).

Our staff and freelancers do not presume to be more knowledgeable than the community. We do not take editorial positions but instead attempt to have a board, committees, staff, volunteers and freelancers who have input and reflect our community.

Today, local news is more trusted than national news. BenitoLink wants to be different and strives to respect and appreciate the community it serves. That means allowing open dialogue about local issues. We remind each other frequently to approach our articles with an open mind, be curious about different perspectives and listen.

Since we are human, we make mistakes. But that is why I like to tell all our donors that we are open to hearing their ideas, feedback and constructive criticism. In order for us to be an outstanding local news publication, we need to be open to our community and always be in a learning state of mind.

We are all so fortunate to have this unique, locally grown community project called BenitoLink. Please continue to nurture BenitoLink so it can become even more than it is today and continue to serve San Benito residents for years to come.

BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is working around the clock during this time when accurate information is essential. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s news.