For the first time on record, both Saturday and Sunday were sold out at the San Benito County Horse Show and Rodeo. That’s according to David Westrick, President of Board of Directors for San Benito County Saddle Horse Show & Rodeo Association who told BenitoLink,” It was a great crowd all weekend.”

Friday night June 23, was nearly full and on both Saturday and Sunday nights, the over 3,000 seats available in the grandstands were full.

With two arenas operating at the same time, there was never a dull moment. “We had some very good competition in the arena and on the track, and in the halter horse division Saturday morning,” Westrick said. Even though the bucking chutes are a good distance from the stands, a giant screen captured the action in real time. “We had our big screen back this year and it really accommodated the fan experience,” Westrick added.

This year, the Saddle Horse Show and Rodeo upgraded the vendor area at Bolado Park with numerous food and drink options. “We also had an upgraded area for vendor’s art and tack inside the venue. We had two drink sales areas that offered beer, wine, soda, and water and snacks.”

Winners of the 1st Annual Robert Postigo Special Rodeo. Photo by Chris Mora

2023 San Benito County Saddle Horse Show Parade

2023 San Benito County Saddle Horse Show Parade

Wild horse race winners Justin Raine, Dylan Pierce, Cody Perry. Photo by Chris Mora

John Flook Figure 8 Roping. Photo by Chris Mora

2023 San Benito County Saddle Horse Show Parade

Eric Novoa Riding “Too Hot” in Bull Riding. Chris Mora Photo

The Horse Show and Rodeo was great watching for all ages. Photo by Chris Mora

2023 San Benito County Saddle Horse Show Parade

2023 San Benito County Saddle Horse Show Parade

Mariachi Juvenil Corazon Jalisciense. Photo by Chris Mora

ALL ROUND:

Junior Track All Round- Kodi Fowles

Junior Arena All Round- Lillian Mendonza

Senior Track All Round- John Flook

Senior Arena All Round- Tristan Schmidt

Junior Keynote Race 6-11

1st Kate Mendonsa

2nd Greyson Deharo

3rd Samuel Nino

4th Lilly Matthews

5th Westyn Wiersma

Junior Keyhole Race 12-15

1st Lillian Mendonsa

2nd Averi Mendonsa

3rd Caylee Lau

4th Emily Guerra

5th Alaina Ratliff

Junior Barrel Race 6-11

1st Paizly Wiersma

2nd Reagan Petersen

3rd Lilly Matthews

4th Greyson Deharo

5th Lily Heitzman

Junior Single Steer Stopping 8-15

1st Lillian Mendonsa

2nd Westin Aviles

3rd Averi Mendonsa

4th Nathan Fisher

Junior Barrel Race 12-15

1st Lillian Mendonsa

2nd Maile Maddox

3rd Kaitlyn Porter

4th Alaina Ratliff

5th Ava Rendon

Figure-8 Roping

1st Adam Donati

2nd Mark Carreiro

3rd Jim Prewett

4th Clint Fuentes

5th Jarrod Skow

Senior Barrel Race

1st Brittany Moore

2nd Sydney Perry

3rd Ashley Fairhurst

4th Mckenna Wood

5th Katie Smith

Dally Team Roping

1st Mitch Bourdet (Header), Jake Bourdet (Heeler)

2nd Joe Spencer (Hdr), Scott Spencer (Hlr)

3rd Cheyenne Rey (HDR), Ashley Fairhurst (Her)

4th Mike Pivetti (Hdr), Pat Hagins (Hlr )

5th Jerad Renz (Hdr), Adam Renz (Her)

Tie Down Roping

1st Cody French

2nd Vince Nino

3rd David Nino

4th Billy Aviles

5th Joseph Nino

Steer Wrestling

1st Vince Nino

2nd Tristan Schmidt

3rd Zachariah Ratliff

4th Isaac Duran

Wild horse race

1st Aaron Carota, Brandon Cirelli, Jamie Moore

2nd Cody Bohannan, Timmy Rodriguez, Blake Pena

3rd Jason Castro, Justin Hoppe, John Davis

4th Jason Caputo, Joe Spencer, Gavin Lorincz

5th Cody Perry, Dylan Pierce, Justin Raine

Junior Best Girls’ Working Outfit 8-11

1st Isabella Donati

2nd Averie Skow

3rd Kolbie Skow

4th Holli Fowles

5th Brooke Duncan

Junior Best Girls’ Working Outfit 12-15

Kodi Fowles

Kennedy Skow

Molly Eggleston

Rylee Skow

Junior Boys’ Working Outfit 8-11

Brushton Grady

Jackson Douglas

Casyn Clark

Luke Douglas

Junior Western Horsemanship 6-11

Luke Douglas

Jackson Douglas

Nicholas Holiday

Lyla Wright

Audrey Rianda

Jenna Hain

Junior Western Horsemanship 12-15

Kodi Fowles

Junior Reined Stockhorse 6-11

Lily Dodi

Kodi Fowles

Junior Reined Stockhorse 12-15

Kodi Fowles

Junior Cowhorse 6-15

Kodi Fowles

Lily Dodi

Junior Ribbon Race

Paizley Weirsma & Westyn Weirsma

Reagan Petersen & Cooper Dewitt

Samuel Nino & Kate Mendonsa

Luke Douglas & Jackson Douglas

Reese Emeterio & Elcy Emeterio

Junior Ribbon Race 12- 15

Averi Mendonsa & Lillian Mendonsa

Maile Maddox & Kaitlyn Porter

Mutton Busting 4-6

Christian Bozarth

Joseph Leach

Carter Villaverde

Kajin Ketchum

Casey Klauer

Junior Breakaway Roping 8-15

Lillian Mendonsa

Kate mendonsa

Averi Mendonsa

Nathan Fisher

Samuel Nino

Ladies Western Horsemanship

Jamie Fowles

Jane Brittell

Lisa Fuentes

Grace Ericson

Cattle Sorting

Bob Pivetti, Andy Barrington, John Flook

Bill Donate, Adam Donati, Juliann Donati

Jeff Cabral, Joe Spencer, Reagan Tully

Dan Nino, Steve Taylor, Tom Nino

Dana, Lenardon, Russell Tobias, Erik Dahlstrom

Stockhorse

Brett Pura

Emery Pura

Grace Erikson

Billy Martin

Erik Dahlstrom

Hackamore Horse

Billy Martin

Ramona Koch

Non-Pro Stockhorse

Emery Pura

Grace Erikson

Amanda Bettencourt

Allyson Bottini

Novice Stockhorse

Amanda Bettencourt

Allyson Bottini

River Sage Red Eagle

Two Rein Stockhorse

Brett Pura

Ramona Koch

James Brumfield

Reined Stockhorse

Grace Erikson

Allyson Bottini

Alex Hindman

Non-Pro Reined Stockhorse

Allyson Bottini

Jane Brittell

Taylor Thibault

Joy Law

Allyson Bottini

Ladies Breakaway Roping

Josie Pereira

Makiley Mazera

Amanda Wiersma

Cheyenne Rey

Gabrielle Breneman

Sophie Ten Broek

Gabrielle Breneman

Family Dally Team Roping

McKenna Wood (Header), Ryan Wood (Healer)

Danielle Porteur Johnson, David Porteur

Stacey Schmidt, Tristan Schmidt

Cheyenne Rey, Jimmy Cupit

Mixed Ribbon Roping

Josie Pereira, Tristan Schmidt

McKenna Wood, Dallin King

Seth Nino, Dina Cupit

Jake Bourdet, Brittany Moore

Cody Skow, Gracie Skow

Bull Riding Friday

Eric Novoa

Saddle Bronc Friday

Karson Mebane

Noel Johnson

Tucker Bourdet

Gregory Koehler

Dave Tankersley

Saddle Bronc Riding Saturday

Karson Mebane

Tucker Bourdet

Jace Angus

Cameron Messier

James Mann

Saddle Bronc Riding Sunday

Roman Reyes

Noel Johnson

Jasper Frost

Gregory Koehler

Matt Cicisly

Bull Riding Sunday

Eric Novoa

