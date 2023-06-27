Get Benitolink directly in your inbox! Sign up for our weekly newsletters.
For the first time on record, both Saturday and Sunday were sold out at the San Benito County Horse Show and Rodeo. That’s according to David Westrick, President of Board of Directors for San Benito County Saddle Horse Show & Rodeo Association who told BenitoLink,” It was a great crowd all weekend.”
Friday night June 23, was nearly full and on both Saturday and Sunday nights, the over 3,000 seats available in the grandstands were full.
With two arenas operating at the same time, there was never a dull moment. “We had some very good competition in the arena and on the track, and in the halter horse division Saturday morning,” Westrick said. Even though the bucking chutes are a good distance from the stands, a giant screen captured the action in real time. “We had our big screen back this year and it really accommodated the fan experience,” Westrick added.
This year, the Saddle Horse Show and Rodeo upgraded the vendor area at Bolado Park with numerous food and drink options. “We also had an upgraded area for vendor’s art and tack inside the venue. We had two drink sales areas that offered beer, wine, soda, and water and snacks.”
ALL ROUND:
Junior Track All Round- Kodi Fowles
Junior Arena All Round- Lillian Mendonza
Senior Track All Round- John Flook
Senior Arena All Round- Tristan Schmidt
Junior Keynote Race 6-11
1st Kate Mendonsa
2nd Greyson Deharo
3rd Samuel Nino
4th Lilly Matthews
5th Westyn Wiersma
Junior Keyhole Race 12-15
1st Lillian Mendonsa
2nd Averi Mendonsa
3rd Caylee Lau
4th Emily Guerra
5th Alaina Ratliff
Junior Barrel Race 6-11
1st Paizly Wiersma
2nd Reagan Petersen
3rd Lilly Matthews
4th Greyson Deharo
5th Lily Heitzman
Junior Single Steer Stopping 8-15
1st Lillian Mendonsa
2nd Westin Aviles
3rd Averi Mendonsa
4th Nathan Fisher
Junior Barrel Race 12-15
1st Lillian Mendonsa
2nd Maile Maddox
3rd Kaitlyn Porter
4th Alaina Ratliff
5th Ava Rendon
Figure-8 Roping
1st Adam Donati
2nd Mark Carreiro
3rd Jim Prewett
4th Clint Fuentes
5th Jarrod Skow
Senior Barrel Race
1st Brittany Moore
2nd Sydney Perry
3rd Ashley Fairhurst
4th Mckenna Wood
5th Katie Smith
Dally Team Roping
1st Mitch Bourdet (Header), Jake Bourdet (Heeler)
2nd Joe Spencer (Hdr), Scott Spencer (Hlr)
3rd Cheyenne Rey (HDR), Ashley Fairhurst (Her)
4th Mike Pivetti (Hdr), Pat Hagins (Hlr )
5th Jerad Renz (Hdr), Adam Renz (Her)
Tie Down Roping
1st Cody French
2nd Vince Nino
3rd David Nino
4th Billy Aviles
5th Joseph Nino
Steer Wrestling
1st Vince Nino
2nd Tristan Schmidt
3rd Zachariah Ratliff
4th Isaac Duran
Wild horse race
1st Aaron Carota, Brandon Cirelli, Jamie Moore
2nd Cody Bohannan, Timmy Rodriguez, Blake Pena
3rd Jason Castro, Justin Hoppe, John Davis
4th Jason Caputo, Joe Spencer, Gavin Lorincz
5th Cody Perry, Dylan Pierce, Justin Raine
Junior Best Girls’ Working Outfit 8-11
1st Isabella Donati
2nd Averie Skow
3rd Kolbie Skow
4th Holli Fowles
5th Brooke Duncan
Junior Best Girls’ Working Outfit 12-15
Kodi Fowles
Kennedy Skow
Molly Eggleston
Rylee Skow
Junior Boys’ Working Outfit 8-11
Brushton Grady
Jackson Douglas
Casyn Clark
Luke Douglas
Junior Western Horsemanship 6-11
Luke Douglas
Jackson Douglas
Nicholas Holiday
Lyla Wright
Audrey Rianda
Jenna Hain
Junior Western Horsemanship 12-15
Kodi Fowles
Junior Reined Stockhorse 6-11
Lily Dodi
Kodi Fowles
Junior Reined Stockhorse 12-15
Kodi Fowles
Junior Cowhorse 6-15
Kodi Fowles
Lily Dodi
Junior Ribbon Race
Paizley Weirsma & Westyn Weirsma
Reagan Petersen & Cooper Dewitt
Samuel Nino & Kate Mendonsa
Luke Douglas & Jackson Douglas
Reese Emeterio & Elcy Emeterio
Junior Ribbon Race 12- 15
Averi Mendonsa & Lillian Mendonsa
Maile Maddox & Kaitlyn Porter
Mutton Busting 4-6
Christian Bozarth
Joseph Leach
Carter Villaverde
Kajin Ketchum
Casey Klauer
Junior Breakaway Roping 8-15
Lillian Mendonsa
Kate mendonsa
Averi Mendonsa
Nathan Fisher
Samuel Nino
Ladies Western Horsemanship
Jamie Fowles
Jane Brittell
Lisa Fuentes
Grace Ericson
Cattle Sorting
Bob Pivetti, Andy Barrington, John Flook
Bill Donate, Adam Donati, Juliann Donati
Jeff Cabral, Joe Spencer, Reagan Tully
Dan Nino, Steve Taylor, Tom Nino
Dana, Lenardon, Russell Tobias, Erik Dahlstrom
Stockhorse
Brett Pura
Emery Pura
Grace Erikson
Billy Martin
Erik Dahlstrom
Hackamore Horse
Billy Martin
Ramona Koch
Non-Pro Stockhorse
Emery Pura
Grace Erikson
Amanda Bettencourt
Allyson Bottini
Novice Stockhorse
Amanda Bettencourt
Allyson Bottini
River Sage Red Eagle
Two Rein Stockhorse
Brett Pura
Ramona Koch
James Brumfield
Reined Stockhorse
Grace Erikson
Allyson Bottini
Alex Hindman
Non-Pro Reined Stockhorse
Allyson Bottini
Jane Brittell
Taylor Thibault
Joy Law
Allyson Bottini
Ladies Breakaway Roping
Josie Pereira
Makiley Mazera
Amanda Wiersma
Cheyenne Rey
Gabrielle Breneman
Sophie Ten Broek
Gabrielle Breneman
Family Dally Team Roping
McKenna Wood (Header), Ryan Wood (Healer)
Danielle Porteur Johnson, David Porteur
Stacey Schmidt, Tristan Schmidt
Cheyenne Rey, Jimmy Cupit
Mixed Ribbon Roping
Josie Pereira, Tristan Schmidt
McKenna Wood, Dallin King
Seth Nino, Dina Cupit
Jake Bourdet, Brittany Moore
Cody Skow, Gracie Skow
Bull Riding Friday
Eric Novoa
Saddle Bronc Friday
Karson Mebane
Noel Johnson
Tucker Bourdet
Gregory Koehler
Dave Tankersley
Saddle Bronc Riding Saturday
Karson Mebane
Tucker Bourdet
Jace Angus
Cameron Messier
James Mann
Saddle Bronc Riding Sunday
Roman Reyes
Noel Johnson
Jasper Frost
Gregory Koehler
Matt Cicisly
Bull Riding Sunday
Eric Novoa
