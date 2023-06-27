John Flook Figure 8 Roping. Photo by Chris Mora.
John Flook Figure 8 Roping. Photo by Chris Mora.

For the first time on record, both Saturday and Sunday were sold out at the San Benito County Horse Show and Rodeo. That’s according to David Westrick, President of Board of Directors for San Benito County Saddle Horse Show & Rodeo Association who told BenitoLink,” It was a great crowd all weekend.”

Friday night June 23, was nearly full and on both Saturday and Sunday nights, the over 3,000 seats available in the grandstands were full.

With two arenas operating at the same time, there was never a dull moment. “We had some very good competition in the arena and on the track, and in the halter horse division Saturday morning,” Westrick said.  Even though the bucking chutes are a good distance from the stands, a giant screen captured the action in real time. “We had our big screen back this year and it really accommodated the fan experience,” Westrick added.

This year, the Saddle Horse Show and Rodeo upgraded the vendor area at Bolado Park with numerous food and drink options. “We also had an upgraded area for vendor’s art and tack inside the venue. We had two drink sales areas that offered beer, wine, soda, and water and snacks.”

ALL ROUND:

Junior Track All Round- Kodi Fowles

Junior Arena All Round- Lillian Mendonza

Senior Track All Round- John Flook

Senior Arena All Round- Tristan Schmidt

Junior Keynote Race 6-11

1st Kate Mendonsa

2nd  Greyson Deharo

3rd Samuel Nino

4th  Lilly Matthews

5th Westyn Wiersma

Junior Keyhole Race 12-15

1st Lillian Mendonsa  

2nd  Averi Mendonsa 

3rd  Caylee Lau  

4th  Emily Guerra 

5th  Alaina Ratliff 

Junior Barrel Race 6-11

1st  Paizly Wiersma 

2nd  Reagan Petersen   

3rd  Lilly Matthews 

4th  Greyson Deharo 

5th  Lily Heitzman 

Junior Single Steer Stopping 8-15

1st  Lillian Mendonsa 

2nd  Westin Aviles 

3rd Averi Mendonsa

4th Nathan Fisher 

Junior Barrel Race 12-15

1st Lillian Mendonsa

2nd Maile Maddox 

3rd  Kaitlyn Porter  

4th  Alaina Ratliff 

5th  Ava Rendon 

Figure-8 Roping

1st  Adam Donati

2nd  Mark Carreiro

3rd  Jim Prewett 

4th  Clint Fuentes 

5th  Jarrod Skow  

Senior Barrel Race

1st  Brittany Moore

2nd  Sydney Perry 

3rd  Ashley Fairhurst 

4th  Mckenna Wood

5th  Katie Smith

Dally Team Roping

1st  Mitch Bourdet (Header),  Jake Bourdet  (Heeler)

2nd  Joe Spencer (Hdr), Scott Spencer   (Hlr)

3rd  Cheyenne Rey (HDR),   Ashley Fairhurst   (Her)

4th  Mike Pivetti (Hdr),    Pat Hagins   (Hlr )

5th  Jerad Renz (Hdr),   Adam Renz   (Her)

Tie Down Roping

1st Cody French   

2nd Vince Nino   

3rd David Nino 

4th Billy Aviles      

5th Joseph Nino

Steer Wrestling

1st Vince Nino    

2nd Tristan Schmidt      

3rd Zachariah Ratliff     

4th Isaac Duran   

Wild horse race

1st Aaron Carota, Brandon Cirelli,  Jamie Moore      

2nd Cody Bohannan, Timmy Rodriguez, Blake Pena 

3rd Jason Castro, Justin Hoppe, John Davis      

4th Jason Caputo,  Joe Spencer,  Gavin Lorincz      

5th Cody Perry,  Dylan Pierce, Justin Raine

1st Isabella Donati

2nd Averie Skow

3rd Kolbie Skow

4th Holli Fowles

5th Brooke Duncan

Junior Best Girls’ Working Outfit 12-15

Kodi Fowles

Kennedy Skow

Molly Eggleston

Rylee Skow

Junior Boys’ Working Outfit 8-11

Brushton Grady

Jackson Douglas

Casyn Clark

Luke Douglas

Junior Western Horsemanship 6-11

Luke Douglas

Jackson Douglas

Nicholas Holiday

Lyla Wright

Audrey Rianda

Jenna Hain

Junior Western Horsemanship 12-15

Kodi Fowles

Junior Reined Stockhorse 6-11

Lily Dodi

Kodi Fowles

Junior Reined Stockhorse 12-15

Kodi Fowles

Junior Cowhorse 6-15

Kodi Fowles

Lily Dodi

Junior Ribbon Race

Paizley Weirsma & Westyn Weirsma

Reagan Petersen & Cooper Dewitt

Samuel Nino & Kate Mendonsa

Luke Douglas & Jackson Douglas

Reese Emeterio & Elcy Emeterio

Junior Ribbon Race 12- 15

Averi Mendonsa & Lillian Mendonsa

Maile Maddox & Kaitlyn Porter

Mutton Busting 4-6

Christian Bozarth

Joseph Leach

Carter Villaverde

Kajin Ketchum

Casey Klauer

Junior Breakaway Roping 8-15

Lillian Mendonsa

Kate mendonsa

Averi Mendonsa

Nathan Fisher

Samuel Nino

Ladies Western Horsemanship

Jamie Fowles

Jane Brittell

Lisa Fuentes

Grace Ericson

Cattle Sorting

Bob Pivetti, Andy Barrington, John Flook

Bill Donate, Adam Donati, Juliann Donati

Jeff Cabral, Joe Spencer, Reagan Tully

Dan Nino, Steve Taylor, Tom Nino

Dana, Lenardon, Russell Tobias, Erik Dahlstrom

Stockhorse

Brett Pura

Emery Pura

Grace Erikson

Billy Martin

Erik Dahlstrom

Hackamore Horse

Billy Martin

Ramona Koch

Non-Pro Stockhorse

Emery Pura

Grace Erikson

Amanda Bettencourt

Allyson Bottini

Novice Stockhorse

Amanda Bettencourt

Allyson Bottini

River Sage Red Eagle

Two Rein Stockhorse

Brett Pura

Ramona Koch

James Brumfield

Reined Stockhorse

Grace Erikson

Allyson Bottini

Alex Hindman

Non-Pro Reined Stockhorse

Allyson Bottini

Jane Brittell

Taylor Thibault

Joy Law

Allyson Bottini

Ladies Breakaway Roping

Josie Pereira

Makiley Mazera

Amanda Wiersma

Cheyenne Rey

Gabrielle Breneman

Sophie Ten Broek

Gabrielle Breneman

Family Dally Team Roping

McKenna Wood (Header), Ryan Wood (Healer)

Danielle Porteur Johnson, David Porteur

Stacey Schmidt, Tristan Schmidt

Cheyenne Rey, Jimmy Cupit

Mixed Ribbon Roping

Josie Pereira, Tristan Schmidt

McKenna Wood, Dallin King

Seth Nino, Dina Cupit

Jake Bourdet, Brittany Moore

Cody Skow, Gracie Skow

Bull Riding Friday

Eric Novoa

Saddle Bronc Friday

Karson Mebane

Noel Johnson

Tucker Bourdet

Gregory Koehler

Dave Tankersley

Saddle Bronc Riding Saturday

Karson Mebane

Tucker Bourdet

Jace Angus

Cameron Messier

James Mann

Saddle Bronc Riding Sunday

Roman Reyes

Noel Johnson

Jasper Frost

Gregory Koehler

Matt Cicisly

Bull Riding Sunday

Eric Novoa

