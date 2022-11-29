Giving Tuesday is another news day

BenitoLink provides daily doses of news, community opinions and up-beat features on local businesses.

“When do you guys publish?” This is something we are asked regularly.

The answer is that our intrepid BenitoLink reporting team typically publishes about three fresh articles a day.

We give you a healthy balance of up-to-date news, opinions written by community members, and we always like to include something encouraging or up-beat like locally produced food products, a successful nonprofit project or a new business opening-up. We also slow way down to produce in-depth and investigative reporting on issues that affect all of us.

Publishing several articles a day is time-consuming and expensive.

With a small staff, we have to be selective and unfortunately, let some stories go by the wayside. It can be painful.

Still, we press on. Each week, we meet as a group to go over the story assignments and talk about what we are working on. Who can do something on transportation? What’s happening with the hospital or can anyone cover the planning meeting? Somehow, with our primary group of reporters (Thank you, Noe Magaña, John Chadwell, Jenny Mendolla Arbizu, Robert Eliason, Carmel de Bertaut, Jenna Fields, Harvey Barkin and Sean Roney!) and several interns (You’re the best, Mireya Leon, Juliana Luna and Eden de Alba) we manage to cover more and more aspects of the county.

But there is a lot to do on a limited budget!

Many, many thanks to those of you who have already given this fall.

For those of you who read BenitoLink regularly or contribute COMMUNITY OPINION articles or publish your events for free- on this Giving Tuesday…please consider supporting San Benito’s very own nonprofit newsroom.

BenitoLink, linking San Benito County to trusting online news.