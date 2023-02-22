Historical novel brings old county names to life

Author Kevin Akers shares his experience researching and writing about James Dunne, a former landowner whose legacy remains throughout San Benito County.

The evening’s topic was a recently published historical novel that describes the Dunne family’s departure from Ireland during the famine and the new life they built in San Francisco and later in San Benito County. Photo by Leslie David.

The Epicenter’s San Andreas Room in Hollister on Feb. 17 filled with over 40 residents listening to stories about the early days of the San Felipe Rancho and the background of its prominent owner, Irishman James Dunne. The evening’s topic was a recently published historical novel that describes the Dunne family’s departure from Ireland during the famine and the new life they built in San Francisco and later in San Benito County. The event was sponsored by The San Benito County Historical Society and BenitoLink.

Kevin Akers, author of “The Dunnes of Brittas,” shared his ancestral exploration, which focused on the Dunne legacy. In fact, his curiosity resulted in 10 years of research and travel around Ireland, digging deep into the Dunne and Lawler families’ past. Akers is most closely connected to another branch of the family, large landowners Lawler and Dunne, relatives who became established in Sonoma county in the same era. Growing up, Akers was aware of family letters and legal papers that captured aspects of the

Dunne history and interpersonal relationships. “There were all these letters laying around. I didn’t even know I would write a book and I just kept gathering information,” he

said.

Much of the story, which starts in the 1820s, is accurate, but Akers embellished when it came to personal relationships. “When you write about somebody, it’s almost like they are talking in your ear,” he said.

For many who attended the event, local interest was about El Rancho San Felipe, which covered an enormous portion of north San Benito County and southern Santa Clara county in the mid-1800s.

“The illustrious Mexican Dons who still presided over large swaths of California were feeling those forceful winds of change as well,” Akers wrote in the novel. During his talk, Akers reminded the audience that as California became established, Mexican and Spanish land grant owners were concerned that their documents would be questioned and they would end up with no property at all.

Akers selected James Dunne, born in 1817, to be one of the main characters of the novel. Dunne arrived in the small and unsophisticated town of San Francisco, fully involved in the Gold Rush of 1850. He became a commission merchant selling grains and practical tools for the miners obsessively focused on finding gold.

“Restaurants could charge three dollars for a single egg, rooming houses gouged patrons and scant provisions were sold at exorbitant prices. Dunne & McDonald (a partner) had a hand in almost every big deal in town from hay to bricks to real estate,” Akers wrote.

But after 20 years of gathering a fortune, Dunne wanted to get out of the city and live a more pastoral life.

About Dunne’s subsequent move to San Benito county, Akers wrote:

He held vast gold reserves in numerous banks, common stock and as an alternative to his San Francisco real estate he had slowly been purchasing rich farm and grazing lands in Santa Clara and San Benito Counties from a Californio Don named Francisco Pacheco. Don Pacheco sold him both El Rancho Ausaymas y San Felipe and Bolsa San Felipe for a cool $20,000 in lawful U.S. money.

Local rancher Shawn Bourdet and his family attended the Feb. 17 gathering with friends and there was opportunity for a short discussion with the author. Bourdet’s ranch is part of the original El Rancho Ausaymas y San Felipe. The topic of the Casa del Rancho, a grand home, originally two stories, built in 1895 by Kate and James “Jimmy” F. Dunne was brought up. (Note previous story linked here states it was built in 1906-07.)

Ralph Brigantino, who was seated with Bourdet, said he had memories of card games and fun in the Dunne home, which is still standing. The home was bought in 1925 by James O’Connell Sr.

In his talk, Aker explained his method of fully developing characters from limited information. He shared photos of the original, very grand Dunne estate in Ireland called “Brittas,” which has since burned down. He also opened up the conversation to the whole room, inviting questions about that time in history and the writing project itself.

Jimmy Dunne, son of James, died in 1925 after traveling in Europe. In contrast to Santa Clara county, much of San Benito’s original land grants remain the same natural, pastoral land Dunne was so fond of in the 19th century.

There are still many reminders of the Dunne family in Santa Clara and San Benito counties. Many residents would recognize Dunne Avenue in Morgan Hill and the Dunneville Market at the 4 corners, both named after the once prominent and wealthy family.

According to a 1993 Pinnacle newspaper article by Greg Grewell, the Dunnville area (also known as the Four Corners) owes its name to James Dunne as he was found in the bar located at the intersection so often it became known as Dunneville. The market is owned by Sean and Sophia Shelton.

In 1930, Dunne Park in Hollister was gifted by Jimmy Dunne’s wife, Viola Katherine Lowry Dunne.

We need your help. Support local, nonprofit news! BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is committed to this community and providing essential, accurate information to our fellow residents. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s public service, nonprofit news.