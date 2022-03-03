Hollister fire suspect found not guilty by reason of insanity

David Pequeno will be evaluated for treatment options.

The Hollister resident who was accused of causing four separate fires in November 2020 was found not guilty by reason of insanity by visiting judge Gilbert Brown. David Pequeno was 22 years old at the time of his arrest, which occurred on the same day as the fires.

According to court documents, at the Feb. 25 court trial, Brown found Pequeno, “guilty of all charges in the information.”

Pequeno will go through an evaluation within 15 days of the court trial. The program director or designee will then submit a recommendation for placement, according to court records.

According to penal code section 1026, Pequeno may be ordered to be committed to a state hospital or other treatment facility or to receive treatment as an outpatient.

The code also states that if “it appears to the court that the sanity of the defendant has been recovered fully, the defendant shall be remanded to the custody of the sheriff until the issue of sanity has been finally determined in the manner prescribed by law.”

Pequeno faced multiple charges including several counts of vandalism for slashing vehicle tires.

Among the businesses affected was Cheung Sheng Chinese Restaurant and She’s Consignments and Gifts. Both reopened in new buildings on San Benito Street.

We need your help. Support local, nonprofit news! BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is committed to this community and providing essential, accurate information to our fellow residents. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s public service, nonprofit news.