Jan. 22 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

Two deaths and 59 new cases reported, 5,101 people have tested positive, 509 are active patients, 4,544 have recovered and 48 have died; the county’s current positivity rate is 17.4%; the San Joaquin Valley Region’s ICU availability is 0%.

As of 4:17 p.m. on Jan. 22, 5,101 people in San Benito County have tested positive for the coronavirus since the first confirmed case in February 2020. Five hundred nine are active patients, 4,544 have recovered and 48 have died, with the latest deaths reported Jan. 22. The county’s current positivity rate is 17.4%. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

The San Joaquin Valley Region’s ICU availability is 0%. For more information on this and the regional stay-at-home order, visit the state webpage on COVID-19 restrictions.

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital currently has no ICU beds available. Monterey County hospitals have a combined number of 16 ICU beds open and Santa Clara County hospitals have 25 with one of those beds in St. Louise Regional Hospital in Gilroy. For more information visit COVID-19 Hospitals Dashboard.

As of Jan. 21, San Benito County has received 2,215 first dose vaccines and 1,130 second doses. It has administered 1,732 first doses, 248 second doses and is currently in Phase 1A, tiers 1, 2 and 3. Click here to view a description of each phase and tier.

Second round of CA Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program opens in February—Amount of grant funding ranges from $5,000 to $25,000.

Congressman Panetta and others introduce bicameral Health Force Act—If approved, the legislation would invest billions in local public health infrastructure to recruit, train, and employ hundreds of thousands of Americans to build public health capacity in underserved communities.

San Benito County anticipates advancing to vaccination Phase 1B, Tier 1 the week of Jan. 25—Next vaccination phase includes individuals 65 and older, and those at risk of exposure in education and childcare, emergency services, and food and agriculture.

Residents of San Benito County identified in Phase 1B Tier 1 and 2 of the state’s vaccination plan can complete an interest form at the SBC Vaccination Interest Portal, which will provide Public Health Services the ability to notify those interested about where they may obtain a vaccination as the phase and tiers progress.

It is not a vaccination appointment system, it is a tool to eventually schedule a vaccination appointment.

The Vaccination Interest Portal can be found here: https://hhsa.cosb.us/covid-19-vaccine-info/

-On Jan. 22, San Benito County stated it has vaccinated a majority of individuals identified in Phase 1A, Tiers 1-3 , which permits the county to advance to Phase 1B, Tier 1 of California’s vaccination plan. During the week of Jan. 25 when the county receives a very limited supply of vaccine, the county will advance to Phase 1B, Tier 1.

Phase 1B, Tier 1 is defined as follows:

Phase 1B, Tier 1:

Individuals 65 and older

Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors: Education and childcare Emergency services Food and agriculture



The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health:

24-hour Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 or text 838255

24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 or click Chat Now

Call 911 if you or the person you are helping is in immediate danger.

The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard

Obtain free consultation services from Cal/OSHA.

Contact Cal/OSHA at 844-522-6734.

State of California: https://covid19.ca.gov/ https://covid19.ca.gov/es/

CDC/Coronavirus

San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency/Coronavirus

Food Distribution Community Food Bank www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org

Drive-thru service at the marketplace Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1133 San Felipe Rd. in Hollister. Sign-ups for supplemental food are done by phone 831-637-0340

Food Distribution Salvation Army hollister.salvationarmy.org Drive-thru service Tuesdays at 11:00 a.m. 910 Buena Vista Rd. Hollister Sign-ups not required To schedule delivery call 310-753-6520.

Public Assistance CalFresh/Medi-Cal/Cash Aid/GA hhsa.cosb.us apply online at www.c4yourself.com 831-636-4180.

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Employment Development Department apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/ui_online 831-638-3306.

Senior Services Delivery of essential items and food City of Hollister and Jovenes de Antano recreation@hollister.ca.gov 831-636-4390.

Disability/Paid Family Leave Employment Development Department apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/sdi_online 831-638-3306.

United Way of San Benito County 2-1-1 Text your Zip Code to 831-898-211 or call 211 Text COVID2019 to 211211

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions.

