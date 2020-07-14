July 12 fire in downtown Hollister still under investigation

78 personnel assisted in extinguishing structure fire.

Hollister Fire Department responded to a downtown fire that damaged about four businesses. Photos by Noe Magaña.

Information provided by Hollister Fire Chief Bob Martin Del Campo.

The Hollister Fire Department is still investigating a downtown fire that occurred on July 12, according to a recent release.

At approximately 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, the Hollister Fire Department responded to a confirmed structure fire located on the 400 block of San Benito Street. Engine companies arrived on scene to discover a 5200-square-foot multi-business retail building on fire. The businesses were closed for the day.

Firefighters performed fire attack and transitioned to a defensive posture. Multiple agencies were requested, arrived and assigned suppression actions. At one point 78 personnel were on scene, 12 engines, 5 trucks, heavy equipment, support vehicles, and the Red Cross all performed primary functions.

Five firefighters were attended to by medics/emergency room for smoke inhalation or heat exhaustion and have recovered and returned to service. No civilians were injured during this incident.

The cause is currently under investigation. Incidents like this cause a devastating effect on the community, property owners, business owners and the economy. As our community faces a challenging time with COVID19 and the aggressive attempt to flatten the curve, the Hollister Fire Department will continue to do what the community expects us to do. The fire department offers sympathy to those who suffer from this loss.

Cheif Martin Del Campo offered his sincere gratitude to those agencies that sacrificed their resources for our local emergency:

American Medical Response American Red Cross

Aptos/La Silva Fire District

Town of Boulder Creek

CalFire: BEU, CZU, SCU

Town of Felton

City of Gilroy

Hollister Police Department

Hollister Department of Public Works

City of Marina

City of Monterey

Monterey Regional Fire Protection District

North County Fire Protection District of Monterey

Presidio of Monterey Fire Department

County of San Benito Sheriff’s Office

Santa Clara County Fire Department

City of Santa Cruz

Central Fire Protection District of Santa Cruz

City of San Juan Bautista

City of Salinas

City of Watsonville

Villa and Sons Construction