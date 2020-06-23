June 22 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

181 people have tested positive since February, 31 are active patients, 148 have recovered; Red Cross testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies for limited time; Tea and Treasures event postponed to 2021.

With everything happening with the coronavirus pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

As of 4:45 p.m. on June 22, 181 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in San Benito County since February. Thirty-one are active patients, 148 have recovered and two have died. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Recent Articles

San Juan Bautista transforms Third Street—Road work done in preparation for allowing businesses to utilize extra space for outdoor shopping and dining.

San Juan Bautista businesses begin to reopen—Merchants and city liaison making swift progress.

Speakers call for civil disobedience in #OpenSBC rally—Public urged not to wear face covering in public and get involved with local government.

Data gremlins at COVID-19 testing site—High number of ‘pending’ results are due to problems loading data into the state reporting system.

Health

Beginning June 15 and for a limited time, the American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, providing donors insight into whether they have been exposed to the coronavirus. At the same time, there continues to be an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume surgeries and treatments that require blood products.

Cancellations and Postponements

The San Benito County Free Library will not hold its Tea and Treasures event this year, but will hold it in the spring of 2021. The library would like to thank those who donated their ticket money.

Openings

-The Steep and Narrow section of the High Peaks trail in Pinnacles National Park has reopened. Visitors are encouraged to recreate responsibly and wear a mask when passing within six feet of other visitors.

Parking beyond the campground is still not permitted. Visitors should be prepared to hike or bike to the trailheads.

The cave trails remain closed and other high-risk services, such as shuttles and visitor centers are closed. For the full list of temporary operational guidelines visit nps.gov/pinn.

–Calera Wine Company tasting room has reopened. Reservations are required. Face coverings are required for all guests except when seated. Small parties. Reservations will be limited to a maximum of five people. Cards only.

Government

On June 19, Congressman Jimmy Panetta announced he co-introduced the Real Economic Support That Acknowledges Unique Restaurant Assistance Needed to Survive (RESTAURANTS) Act of 2020, H.R. 7197. According to a press release, the bipartisan, bicameral legislation will establish a $120 billion revitalization fund to help independent restaurants deal with the long-term structural challenges facing the industry because of COVID-19 and support the reemployment of workers.

A full summary of the legislation can be found here. To read the full text of the bill, click here.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s suspension of the state ban on single-use plastic bags expired June 22. Customers are permitted to bring reusable bags to retailers, but must bag their own groceries so no store employees or other customers come in contact with their reusable bags. Local governments and stores can overrule the lift and not allow customers to use reusable bags.

Resources

-The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health.

Link to resources

-The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard

Obtain free consultation services

Contact Cal/OSHA at (844) 522-6734.

State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages:

CDC/Coronavirus

San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency/Coronavirus

Childcare

Meals for seniors

Food Distribution Community Food Bank www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org

Drive-thru service at the marketplace Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1133 San Felipe Rd. Hollister.

Sign-ups for supplemental food are done by phone 831-637-0340

Food Distribution Salvation Army hollister.salvationarmy.org

Drive-thru service Tuesdays at 11 a.m. at 910 Buena Vista Rd. Hollister

Sign-ups not required

To schedule delivery call 310-753-6520

Public Assistance CalFresh/Medi-Cal/Cash Aid/GA

hhsa.cosb.us

apply online at www.c4yourself.com

831-636-4180

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/ui_online

831-638-3306

Senior Services Delivery of essential items and food city of Hollister and Jovenes de Antano

recreation@hollister.ca.gov

831-636-4390

Disability/Paid Family Leave Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/sdi_online

831-638-3306

United Way of San Benito County 2-1-1 Text your Zip Code to 831-898-211 or call 211 Text COVID2019 to 211211

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions

