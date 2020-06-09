June 8 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

109 people have tested positive since February, 13 active, 94 recovered; Pinnacles National Park increases recreational access to east side of park; state issues guidance for Stage Three businesses.

Novel Coronavirus. Photo courtesy of Centers for Disease Control.

With everything happening with the coronavirus pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

As of 5:11 p.m. on June 8, 109 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in San Benito County since February. Thirteen are active, 94 have recovered and two have died. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Recent Articles

SBHS holds group graduations for 650 seniors—Sixty students at a time safely gather to receive diplomas, shoot photos and say goodbye.

LULAC honors 12 graduating members—Students share their plans for the future.

New state guidance released for specific sectors of Stage Three—No sectors will be open prior to June 12.

Pinnacles National Park increasing recreational access to east side of park—Campground remains open for visitors with existing reservations.

Openings

Pinnacles National Park east entrance changes effective as of June 6:

The east side lot is open to vehicles. Once the parking area fills, vehicles will be not be allowed to form a line to wait for available spaces. Visitors are to arrive before 11 a.m. and after 3:30 p.m. if they wish to park inside the park. Due to increased wildland fire danger, parking along the roadside outside the park boundary is highly discouraged.

The park road past the campground remains closed to vehicular traffic. Visitors can bike and/or hike from the campground further into the park. Bicycles are not allowed on park trails. Bike racks are located near all trailheads for the convenience of park visitors.

The Park is open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Day-use visitors are expected to enter and exit the park between these times.

The campground remains open to campers with existing reservations, which can be made online at Recreation.gov before arrival.

Nature and Visitor Centers remain closed. Shuttle services inside the park remain non-operational. Trail closures, including the cave trails and sections of the High Peaks trail are closed.

Government

The California Department of Public Health released guidance for additional sectors in Stage Three on June 5. This guidance provides sectors with information on public health modifications they should implement prior to reopening. After reviewing of local data requirements related to COVID-19 spread and county preparedness, Public Health Officer David Ghilarducci will make the final decision about the timing for opening a sector. A press release will be distributed when the sector is approved to open by the health officer. Please remember no sectors will be open prior to June 12.

The following Statewide guidance was released for the following:

The following guidance for Variance Counties was released for the following:

The following sectors, businesses, establishments, or activities are not permitted to operate in the State of California at this time:

Personal services such as nail salons, tattoo parlors, body waxing

Indoor playgrounds such as bounce centers, ball pits and laser tag

Movie theaters and live theater

Saunas and steam rooms

Nightclubs

Concert venues

Festivals

Theme parks

Higher education

Resources

-The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health.

Link to resources

-The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard

Obtain free consultation services

Contact Cal/OSHA at (844) 522-6734.

State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages:

CDC/Coronavirus

San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency/Coronavirus

Childcare

Meals for seniors

Food Distribution Community Food Bank www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org

Drive-thru service at the marketplace Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1133 San Felipe Rd. Hollister.

Sign-ups for supplemental food are done by phone 831-637-0340

Food Distribution Salvation Army hollister.salvationarmy.org

Drive-thru service Tuesdays at 11 a.m. at 910 Buena Vista Rd. Hollister

Sign-ups not required

To schedule delivery call 310-753-6520

Public Assistance CalFresh/Medi-Cal/Cash Aid/GA

hhsa.cosb.us

apply online at www.c4yourself.com

831-636-4180

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/ui_online

831-638-3306

Senior Services Delivery of essential items and food city of Hollister and Jovenes de Antano

recreation@hollister.ca.gov

831-636-4390

Disability/Paid Family Leave Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/sdi_online

831-638-3306

United Way of San Benito County 2-1-1 Text your Zip Code to 831-898-211 or call 211 Text COVID2019 to 211211

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions

BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is working around the clock during this time when accurate information is essential. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s news.