Lea este articulo en español aquí.

With the new year, BenitoLink has looked at construction projects in the county and compiled a list of projects that are expected to begin or be completed in 2024.

Hwy 25/256 turbo roundabout

The multi-lane turbo roundabout located at the intersection of Highways 25 and 256 in San Benito County began construction in June 2022 and is expected to be completed in early January, a Caltrans news release states.

The $10.9 million roundabout is intended to reduce the number and severity of traffic collisions and maintain traffic flow and efficiency.

Commuters, residents and truckers are encouraged to watch the informational video created by Caltrans and the Council of San Benito County Governments (COG), which explains how to use the roundabout.

The video, in English and Spanish, is available on COG’s website.

Gavilan College Hollister campus

Gavilan College’s new Hollister campus broke ground June 17 and is expected to complete construction in the fall.

The last community forum was hosted on Nov. 13 at the Community Foundation Epicenter to provide an update to the public about the new campus.

With classes scheduled to begin spring 2025, the campus will offer six classrooms, two science labs and one computer lab, said Noah Lystrup, dean of student learning.

The campus will offer general courses and a health program. The school will partner with Allied Health to provide nursing and phlebotomy courses.

Another Gavilan forum is scheduled for May.

Photo courtesy of Damon Felice.

Ongoing construction of the Gavilan College San Benito Campus. Photo by Camille Mattish.

Ongoing construction of the Gavilan College San Benito Campus. Photo by Camille Mattish.

Gavilan College San Benito County Campus. Photo by Adam Bell.

Union Road bridge replacement

The project to replace the existing bridge on Union Road began construction Aug. 1 and construction is expected to end in the late summer. A Dec. 13 staff report said the bridge will be open to traffic in early fall.

Initially proposed in 2012, the bridge is funded through the Federal Highway Administration Highway Bridge Program. In April the Board of Supervisors approved a $36.3 million contract with MCM Construction for the project.

The highway administration will cover 88.5% of the cost and the county will cover the remaining cost, the staff report said.

The new Union Road bridge will include two lanes and pedestrian and bicycle lanes.

Construction of the new Union Road bridge is expected to end in the late summer. Photo by Camille Mattish.

Library expansion

The San Benito County Free Library expansion is expected to start in September and end January 2026, Public Works Administrator Steve Loupe said during the Aug. 9 Board of Supervisors meeting.

Supervisors approved a contract with San Jose-based Anderson Brule Architects to create a 30% design.

Funded by a $10 million grant from the California State Library, the expansion will include an additional 7,000 square feet to the existing 11,000-square-foot building.

According to a staff report, the expansion would ensure there are dedicated spaces for adults, teens, children and library personnel. An outdoor reading area, coffee bar and multimedia room will also be included in the new updated building.

Hwy 25 beautification project

The $1 million state beautification project is aimed at beautifying a 1.6-mile section of Highway 25 located between Sunset Drive and Santa Ana Road.

Funded by the Clean California Program, the $1.2 billion program led by Caltrans will remove trash, beautify public spaces and educate communities.

Shade trees, colorful drought-tolerant shrubs, and original sculpture inspired by Hollister and Native American baskets will be added along the highway. Also, several Pinnacles-themed murals will be painted on utility boxes.

The project is expected to be completed in early 2024.

San Juan Bautista wastewater project

Trenching began in San Juan Bautista on Nov. 28, the first step in laying six miles of pipe that will run from that town’s sewage system to the Hollister Waste Treatment plant. The start of the project follows more than three and a half years of studies, planning, fundraising and inter-city agreements.

The trenching and installation of the pipes is scheduled for completion by June 2024, long before the 2027 deadline mandated by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

We need your help. Support local, nonprofit news! BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is committed to this community and providing essential, accurate information to our fellow residents. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s public service, nonprofit news.