May 1 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

As of 4:30 p.m. on May 1 there are 51 confirmed cases in San Benito County since February, four of which are active, 45 recovered and two deaths. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Recent Articles

#OpenSBC holds rally in Hollister—50 business owners and residents gather to speak out against shelter-in-place order.

San Juan Bautista prepares for cost cutting amid COVID-19—City expects to lose $190K per quarter.

San Benito County to Follow Governor’s Executive Order for shelter in place—Face coverings remains in effect and are required when entering essential businesses, government buildings and other locations.

SBHS students carry on despite school closure—AP exams, transcripts and picking a college are among top concerns for seniors.

Schools

Starting next week, San Benito High School will be packing and distributing meals on Monday and Wednesday only. According to Food Services Manager Jim Lewis, distribution is being cut back to two days to help support the shelter-in-place efforts “and keep our workers and the community safe.”

Cancellations and Postponements

The regular Intergovernmental Committee meeting scheduled for May 7 has been cancelled. The date for the next regular meeting is undetermined.

Government

San Benito County’s shelter-in-place order expires at 11:59 p.m. on May 3, after which the county will follow Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay at home order and framework for reopening. See notice here and article above.

Read the order

Order FAQ

Parks

Some city and county parks have reopened with physical distancing and face covering requirements.

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions.

