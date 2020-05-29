May 28 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

Eighty-five people have tested positive since February, 18 are active, 65 have recovered; State Senator Anna Caballero releases video PSA about importance of COVID-19 testing; library starts curbside pickup in June.

Novel Coronavirus. Photo courtesy of Centers for Disease Control.

With everything happening with the coronavirus pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

As of 5 p.m. on May 28, 85 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in San Benito County since February. Eighteen of these are active, 65 have recovered, and two have died. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Recent Articles

County health official attributes new COVID-19 positives to ‘people gathering more’—Of the 1,245 tests conducted at Vets Memorial Building, four have come back positive.

San Juan Bautista council mulls closing bar over occupancy violations—Customers at Una Mas Saloon were reportedly shoulder-to-shoulder on Memorial Day, but owner says that’s false.

Community Foundation grants over $100,000 to local nonprofits—COVID-19 Relief Fund helps provide a collective approach to addressing emergency needs.

San Benito County Free Library to offer curbside pickup service—Customers can request and pick up materials starting June 2.

Health

State Senator Anna Caballero has released a PSA about the importance of COVID-19 testing. It is available in English and Spanish.

English: https://youtu.be/vQGVnPZOhyQ

Spanish: https://youtu.be/fy9vsu3EkrU

Openings

Starting June 2, the San Benito Free Library will be offering curbside pickup. Library customers will be able to request and pick up library materials Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Library customers can search for items online through the library catalog and place a hold on the materials they are requesting.

See above article for more information.

Resources

-The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health.

Link to resources

-The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard

Obtain free consultation services

Contact Cal/OSHA at (844) 522-6734.

State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages:

CDC/Coronavirus

San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency/Coronavirus

Childcare

Meals for seniors

Food Distribution Community Food Bank www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org

Drive-thru service at the marketplace Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1133 San Felipe Rd. Hollister.

Sign-ups for supplemental food are done by phone 831-637-0340

Food Distribution Salvation Army hollister.salvationarmy.org

Drive-thru service Tuesdays at 11 a.m. at 910 Buena Vista Rd. Hollister

Sign-ups not required

To schedule delivery call 310-753-6520

Public Assistance CalFresh/Medi-Cal/Cash Aid/GA

hhsa.cosb.us

apply online at www.c4yourself.com

831-636-4180

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/ui_online

831-638-3306

Senior Services Delivery of essential items and food city of Hollister and Jovenes de Antano

recreation@hollister.ca.gov

831-636-4390

Disability/Paid Family Leave Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/sdi_online

831-638-3306

United Way of San Benito County 2-1-1 Text your Zip Code to 831-898-211 or call 211 Text COVID2019 to 211211

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions

