May 8 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

As of 4:30 p.m. on May 8 there are 55 confirmed cases in San Benito County since February, three of which are active, 50 recovered and two deaths. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Recent Articles

Shelter order moves into Stage Two—Expansion to be phased in gradually for lower-risk businesses.

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital to re-open outpatient lab—Will provide access for medically vulnerable patients.

Schools

Beginning May 8 and continuing every Friday night through June 5, San Benito High School will join high schools across the country for a “Be the Light” tribute to the senior class. The lights at Andy Hardin Stadium and the Baler Aquatic Center will light up at 8:20 p.m. for 20 minutes as a tribute to the Class of 2020.

Openings

The state of California is moving into Stage Two of its re-opening roadmap for the coronavirus pandemic, where some lower-risk workplaces can gradually open with adaptations. The state has issued guidance to help these workplaces reopen safely, according to a recent release.

Adaptations that need to be made before Stage Two workplaces can open include modifications such as curbside pickup at retail locations.

The release said the following can open with modifications on May 8: Curbside retail, including but not limited to: bookstores, jewelry stores, toy stores, clothing stores, shoe stores, home and furnishing stores, sporting goods stores, antique stores, music stores, florists. Note : this will be phased-in, starting first with curbside pickup and delivery only until further notice.

: this will be phased-in, starting first with curbside pickup and delivery only until further notice. Supply chains supporting the above businesses, in manufacturing and logistical sectors, including but not limited to inventory, transportation, storage/warehousing.

According to the release, the Stage Two expansion will be phased in gradually. Counties are required to complete a COVID-19 County Variance Attestation Form prior to moving to the second phase of Stage Two. San Benito County is currently working on this form, the release said.

Business

San Benito County Supervisors Anthony Botelho and Peter Hernandez will hold a virtual meeting related to Realtors, professional services, and offices on May 11 from 5-6 p.m.

Webinar ID: 928 8947 6908

https://zoom.us/s/92889476908

