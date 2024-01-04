Lea este articulo en español aquí.

Monterey Peninsula Foundation, host of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the PURE Insurance Championship Impacting First Tee, is committed to funding organizations and programs that demonstrate strong positive effects in San Benito, Santa Cruz and Monterey counties.

The BenitoLink Internship Program, one of the foundation’s grant recipients, offers paid internships for reporters, photographers, office administration, marketing, graphic design, research, web development and social media. The foundation’s continued support is helping BenitoLink cultivate the professional skills of San Benito County youth.

“Interning for BenitoLink is far more than a professional journey—it’s a gateway for community connection,” said 2023-24 marketing intern Vivian Guadalupe Sierra. “It’s exposed me to the pulse of local happenings and has allowed me to actively contribute to sharing a lot of valuable information.”

The BenitoLink Internship Program is for high school and college-age students. “Local youth not only acquire on-the-job experience, they also add depth and perspective to our reporting,” said Leslie David, BenitoLink’s executive director.

These articles were written by BenitoLink interns in 2023:

“I think the biggest impact of Benitolink is being a local source to our community,” said reporter intern Alexis Castro Juarez. With the support of the Monterey Peninsula Foundation, BenitoLink can continue to hire three to five interns throughout the year.

BenitoLink thanks the nonprofits and businesses that have helped fund this successful regional training opportunity. In addition to the Monterey Peninsula Foundation, donors including Taylor Farms, United for San Benito and Emma Bowen Foundation have been integral to the program’s continued success. To learn more about the BenitoLink Internship Program, contact lesliedavid@benitolink.com or noemagana@benitolink.com.