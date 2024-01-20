Lea este articulo en español aqui.

The cause of the fire that damaged the county building on the corner of Fifth and Monterey streets remains undetermined, Hollister Fire Department Battalion Chief Charlie Bedolla told BenitoLink.

He said the investigation will remain open in case new information is found.

“If new evidence comes up, we’ll investigate it,” he said.

He added the origin of the fire was in a storage room on the second floor between the offices of the Elections Department and the County Clerk.

On Sept. 6, the building, which housed multiple county departments, was damaged in the fire.

The temporary locations for the affected offices are:

San Benito County Assessor’s office: sbcassr@cosb.us

1131 San Felipe Road

San Benito County Tax Collector’s office: propertytaxes@cosb.us.

1131 San Felipe Road

Property tax payments are accepted online, in person at 1131 San Felipe Road or by mail

San Benito County Clerk and Recorder’s office: cclerk@cosb.us

1601 Lana Way, Hollister, CA 95023

San Benito County Elections office: sbcvote@cosb.us

1601 Lana Way, Hollister, CA 95023

