Sheriff’s deputy’s felony false imprisonment case delayed until July

Deputy Matthew O’Keefe is facing possible criminal and civil trials and will remain on administrative leave during an administrative investigation.

DA Joel Buckingham said there was no point in objecting to O'Keefe's attorney's absence, and asked that the hearing be vacated to July 14. Photo by John Chadwell.

Judge Patrick Palacios said he realizes O'Keefe's attorney is a busy man but at "some point this case has to take priority." Photo by John Chadwell.

San Benito County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew O’Keefe appeared in San Benito County Superior Court on May 18 for a preliminary hearing related to his Nov. 10, 2022, arraignment for a felony count of false imprisonment and misdemeanor domestic battery.

The preliminary hearing was vacated until July 14 because his attorney, William Pernik, was not present. This was the second time the preliminary hearing was delayed. District Attorney Joel Buckingham told Superior Court Judge Patrick Palacios that, “Given the unavailability of counsel, I believe it would be futile to object.”

“We’ve already vacated this matter at least once,” Judge Palacios said. “This matter needs to move forward regardless. I understand he’s a busy man, but at some point this case also has to take priority. The people have no objection. I will set this matter one last time. I fully expect to go on that date.”

O’Keefe is also involved in a civil case connected to the same incident in which an alleged victim, referred to as Jane Doe, claimed he attacked her. A protective order continues to be enforced. The civil case against him was filed Sept. 27, 2022.

“Currently, Matthew O’Keefe is on paid administrative leave,” Undersheriff Tom Keylon told BenitoLink. “Per the Police Officer Bill of Rights, he will remain on this status until the administrative investigation is complete.”

Keylon said the investigation is being conducted by an outside firm. According to Sheriff Eric Taylor “It is an investigation into allegations of internal policy violations. Due to limited resources, we have contracted with a private company to conduct the investigation. The investigation into alleged criminal acts was conducted by the Hollister Police Department and San Benito County District Attorney’s Office.”

“There are time constraints for the administrative investigation, but not the criminal one,” Taylor told BenitoLink on May 19. “We need to have the administrative one done within one year as long as time does not toll [stop for a period of time] for the criminal investigation.”

On Nov. 16, 2022, Judge Thomas Breen allowed O’Keefe to continue to carry his duty weapon. On the same day, O’Keefe appeared in civil court before Palacios, who also permitted him to carry his weapon, after asking Doe if she had an issue with it. Doe said she did not. However, Taylor said the Sherriff’s Department is not allowing O’Keefe to carry his duty weapon.

In a written statement, Doe claimed that after she and O’Keefe broke up on July 28, 2022, he harassed her for months and then came to her home Sept. 21. She claimed there was an argument over a cellphone that he took from her. She further said that when she tried to take the phone back from him, he put her in a “body lock.” She claimed he punched her in the face and blamed her for the way he was acting because she wouldn’t let him go through her phone.

After six hours, O’Keefe left, she claimed. During this time he did not permit her to leave the house. Once he had left she contacted the Sheriff’s Department but was referred to the Hollister police, who provided an emergency protective order.

