Recent threats posted on social media are being taken seriously by some Hollister High School students and parents, while others believe the posts are students’ attempts at getting out of school early.

Hollister Police and Hollister High School have said they too are taking the threats of students having weapons on campus seriously and remaining vigilant. According to San Benito High School District Public Information Officer Adam Breen, the posts appeared on Instagram and Facebook, but seemed to have begun on Snapchat.

Hollister High School students who spoke to BenitoLink said they feel safer having two police officers on campus.

Danika Cayabyab, 16, a Hollister High junior, said the threats received by the school are scary to her. However, she said she feels that the addition of a second officer—Deputy Probation Officer Andrew Parra—on the campus is comforting.

“It definitely makes me feel safer,” Cayabyab said. “My parents feel safer, too.”

On Nov. 28, Hollister Police Department and Hollister High took to Facebook to address the recent threats made against the school. HPD said it is conducting an investigation.

“We’re remaining vigilant and letting the police lead the investigation,” Breen said Nov. 28.

Breen added that school classes and other activities would continue normally.

Since a May lockdown, which the school said was caused by a coding error in the automated bell schedule and not a threat, Cayabyab said she doesn’t know how serious the threats are.

“I don’t know what to take seriously,” she said, adding that at any moment a threat can become real.

Jocelyn Gutierrez, 16, a Hollister High junior, said she trusts the officers on campus to make students feel safe.

“We have security on campus, so there’s not a lot of worry about the threats,” Gutierrez said.

Some parents responded to the school’s Facebook post, expressing their concerns.

Liz Floremen said, “My child isn’t going [to school]. I’m not taking this lightly and y’all need to figure something out asap.”

Parent Cindy Ruiz Cortez said, “This is getting out of hand. We need to go back to remote learning to keep our kids safe.”

Other parents said the alleged threats were made with a different purpose in mind.

“I hate to say this but it’s our kids that are spreading this ‘threat’ around so they can stay home or go home early!” Cora Gonzales wrote.

Another user, Rebeca Elise Torres, said, “I swear these kids are making false threats because they know school will close and they won’t have to go to class.”

Breen said Hollister High will have law enforcement officers on campus, including School Resource Officer Rene Rayas and Parra.

In addition, the Hollister Police Department, San Benito County Sheriff’s Office and the county Probation Department are providing patrols for the week, the school said on X (formerly known as Twitter.

School staff was also on alert, patrolling during break, lunch and after school, the X post said.

HPD’s public information officer, Sgt. Bo Leland, said the investigation is still active.

On Nov. 15, there were three separate fights on campus, the school said on Facebook. Several students were detained by law enforcement.

On Nov. 17, the school posted on Facebook that messages about students bringing weapons on campus were spreading on social media. Students were dismissed at 1:45 p.m. instead of the usual 3 p.m., Breen said.

Following the fights, administrators held a 45-minute session where students took part in a discussion and activities on the school’s social climate, behavioral expectations and the consequences of inappropriate behavior, Breen said.

On Sept. 14, a lockdown occurred at the high school after students were found with a loaded gun. Parents stood outside the school for hours waiting for the lockdown to end.

Anybody with information about the threats can call the school’s anonymous tip line at 831-637-5831, ext. 1403 or 831-636-4331.

