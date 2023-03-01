Teen arrested after shooting

Police say no one was injured.

Hollister Police arrested a teenager Feb. 26 after a shooting incident at his own residence on the 400 block of Chappel Road. Hollister Police Sgt. Bo Leland said the 16-year-old male was arrested for possession of an unregistered firearm, illegal discharge of a weapon at an occupied residence and other weapons violations.

A police news release said the teenager was intoxicated and that they later discovered illegal firearms and illegal firearms accessories in the home.

“Great work by our patrol team,” the news release said. “No one was injured during the incident and we are thankful for that.”

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, there were 1,191 cases in California in 2021 where law enforcement recovered firearms from minors (17 years of age and under). The average age of possessors that year was 35 years.

This is the third shooting incident Hollister police have reported this year; all occurred in February, with one person sustaining a wound that was not life-threatening.

The first shooting was on Feb. 1 on McCray Street and the second was on Feb. 5 on Memorial Drive.