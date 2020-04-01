April 1 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

There are 23 confirmed cases in San Benito County since February, 12 of which are active and 10 recovered; schools expected to be closed through end of school year; SBHS to hold virtual graduation ceremony for class of 2020; Panetta co-introduces legislation.

With everything happening with the coronavirus pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

As of 4:30 p.m. on April 1, there are 23 confirmed cases in San Benito County since February, 12 of which are active, 10 recovered and one death. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Recent Articles

California Conservation Corps to assist Community FoodBank—Replacing the California National Guard on missions to free up the Guard for other logistical lifts that are needed in response to COVID-19.

Hollister Recreation partners with nonprofit to deliver senior meals—Adopt a Senior program provides food, water and other essential supplies.

New extended and more restrictive shelter in place order issued—There has been a significant increase in the number of positive cases from COVID-19, which is beginning to strain healthcare resources.

Schools

-On April 1, the San Benito Office of Education said out of an abundance of caution with the COVID-19 pandemic, that they will be recommending to district Board of Trustees to close schools and continue with distance learning until the end of the school year.

-In a March 31 statement, San Benito High School said it will hold a virtual graduation ceremony for the class of 2020.

Government

-San Benito County has extended it shelter-in-place through May 3 and has made changes to the original order.

Additional restrictions include:

Use of playgrounds, dog parks, public picnic areas, and similar recreational areas is prohibited. These areas must be closed to public use.

Use of shared public recreational facilities such as golf courses, tennis and basketball courts is prohibited. These facilities must be closed for recreational use.

Sports requiring people to share a ball or other equipment must be limited to people in the same household.

Requires essential businesses to develop a social distancing protocol before April 3, 2020.

Funerals limited to no more than 10 people attending.

Essential businesses expanded to include service providers that enable residential transactions (notaries, title companies, Realtors, etc.); funeral homes and cemeteries; moving companies, rental car companies and rideshare services that specifically enable essential activities.

Essential businesses that continue to operate facilities must scale down operations to their essential component only.

-Congressman Jimmy Panetta announced on April 1 that he co-introduced the All Dependent Children Count Act, H.R. 6420. According to a release, the bipartisan legislation expands the definition of a dependent in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to include children younger than 19 years of age, students 24 years of age and younger, and all dependents who are disabled, regardless of age. Congresswoman Angie Craig (D-MN) is the lead sponsor. Read full bill here

-Panetta—a member of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee—also joined colleagues in sending a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, urging the IRS to provide automatic COVID-19 Relief Payments to Social Security and Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries. Read full letter here

-Additionally, Panetta also joined a group of 32 bipartisan members of the California delegation and wrote to California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, asking him to use his authority to ensure insurance companies comply with their business interruption policies. See full letter here

Tips to avoid COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions.

BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is working around the clock during this time when accurate information is essential. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s news.