April 3 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

There are 23 confirmed cases in San Benito County since February, 11 of which are active, 11 recovered and one dead; Sip Savor Celebrate fundraiser rescheduled to October; regional community foundations establish relief funds.

With everything happening with the coronavirus pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

As of 4:30 p.m. on April 3 there are 23 confirmed cases in San Benito County since February, 11 of which are active, 11 recovered and one dead. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Recent Articles

Hazel Hawkins Hospital preps for more coronavirus cases—ER medical director says “it’s the calm before the storm.”

To Phó opens amidst shelter-in-place order—Vietnamese restaurant brings unique flavors to Hollister.

Stay informed and stay safe: A few words from BenitoLink’s executive director—The virus ‘calls on us to do more and to make sure we are serving our readers well.’

Schools

The University of California system has eased its admission requirements for 2020 applicants. According to a recent release, the measures are expected to help mitigate the challenges students face during the COVID-19 pandemic. Full release here

Cancellations and Postponements

-The Community Action Board meeting on April 9 has been canceled.

–CASA of San Benito County has rescheduled its fundraiser, Sip, Savor and Celebrate, from May 9 to Oct. 3.

Government

-The San Benito County Resource Management Agency, Hollister and San Juan Bautista officials agreed to coordinate enforcement efforts for construction activities in the county following the March 31 updated shelter-in-place order from San Benito County Public Health Officer Dr. Marty Fenstersheib. The latest order increased restrictions regarding construction. Full release here

-The San Benito County Health and Human Service Agency has provided a list of agencies, in both English and Spanish, who can assist residents in need at this time. See attached PDFs at bottom of article.

Business

-Monterey Peninsula Foundation has announced they are taking steps in their approach to grant making to make sure they are responding in the most effective, compassionate during the pandemic. For more information visit http://www.montereypeninsulafoundation.org/covid-19-update/.

-Several regional community foundations have established COVID-19 relief funds to assist:

Community Foundation for San Benito County

Community Foundation for Monterey County

Community Foundation Santa Cruz County

Other

-Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital issued a statement April 3 saying the hospital is working in conjunction with San Benito County Public Health and has been able to revise testing criteria for COVID-19.

If you have symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) or have come in contact with someone that has the virus, please call the hotline at (831) 636-2640 to be screened and receive further instructions.

–San Benito LULAC is sponsoring a Farm Worker and Their Family Food Drive on April 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fourth Street between Hollister Super and True Value Hardware.

Tips to avoid COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions.

