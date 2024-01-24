Lea este articulo en español aquí.

All the checks and donations are in, and 2023 was another year of growth for BenitoLink. The Fall Fundraiser brought in more from local large donors than in previous years, making it a very successful campaign. At $49,625 in local, individual donations, we beat last year’s figure but didn’t make it to our stretch goal of $66,500.   

We’re excited about the year ahead and the great reporting coming your way, thanks to all of you. This article breaks down our most successful fundraising season ever—bringing in a total of $166,125.

We are grateful for the generosity of a growing group of amazing community members who together offered $50,000 in matching funds. Thank you, Randy and Rebecca Wolf, Sallie Calhoun and Matt Christiano, and Leon and Janet Mayou! We have met the Institute for Nonprofit News criteria for matching funds, which means another $16,500 will come our way. So the full match total comes to $116,125.  

Plus, we were truly fortunate to receive an unexpected gift of $50,000 from De Rose Winery. We are very thankful to the De Rose family and appreciate their generosity. (See the story about what De Rose gave to several nonprofits in San Benito County.) This gift was not part of the match but it was a gift from the heavens and will increase the depth of our reporting in 2024. 

So, we had a great fall that ultimately totaled $166,125 to support reporting and community events in 2024. It’s a fantastic start to a very busy year.

These folks are making sure all residents of San Benito County have free high-quality news:

The Pat, Alphonse and Tony De Rose family

Randy and Rebecca Wolf

Sallie Calhoun and Matt Christiano

Leon and Janet Mayou  

Support from county residents is the driving force behind our work, and the increase in that support is proof of the growing confidence in BenitoLink. We want to express our appreciation for each and every individual who donated this fall.

In this new year, we look forward to continuing our journey with the support of our community and expanding our efforts to produce journalism you can trust. We know journalism helps maintain a well-informed community. We thank you for supporting local news in San Benito County.

Thank you to all our donors!

Alacia WelchKristina Chavez Wyatt
Alan HemingerLarry & Diane Barr
Alfred SadlerLarry Slonaker
Alice EnyartLaura Romero
Amelia RyanLeila Sadeghian
Angela CurroLeonardo Carrillo
Angela MyhreLeslie Austin
Anne MorrisLeslie David
Anne S CasillasLila LaHood
Annette ElrodLilliana R Montana
Barbara RubioLinda Lampe
Barbara TaddeoLisa Lentz
Barry KatzLoren Pofahl
Bill TitusLouk Markham
Blanca StranskyLynn Overtree
Bob ReidMargret E Ellwanger
Bob RowlandsMari Rossi
Brenda WeatherlyMaria Cid
Brian and Liz SmithMark Bergman
Brigitte Baumann-ThorpMark Levine
Candy BernhardtMark Meiggs
Cara VonkMartha B Schwabacher Family Fund
Carol H HawkinsMary Divinski
Carol LawlessMary Grimm
Carol LenoirMary K Rubino
Carol PaulMary Kay Filice
Chang SoMary Morris
Charlie TobiasMary Rubino
Cheryl ScottMary Zanger
Christina AndradeMatt Christiano & Sallie Calhoun
Christina PerezMatt Huerta
Chuck SorbetMaureen Nelson
Clark Family FundMel Angel
Clark StoneMelissa Michaelson
Corey ShaferMichael Anderson
Dan & Denise A Cauthen-WrightMichael Dobler
Daniel DungyMichael Nicholls
Dara TobiasMichelle Leonard
Darlene BoydMike Graves
Dave RuprechtMitch Hammond
David & Geraldine WrightMonica Milla
David KesslerNetwork for Good
David PollardNichole Anglin
David WrightNick Bailey
Dawn EasonNicolas Thomas
Debbie CochranNikhilesh Dholakia
Deborah HernandezOlivia Tauvinkl
Debra SchererPamela Little
Deleta JonesPatricia Lerman
Diane OrtizPatrick Oshea
Dianne CarmanPaul Scherer
Dohn and Mary Larson Family FundPeggy Kelly
Don ReynoldsPeter Breen
Dr. Lois LocciPhilip Esparza
Dr. Martin & Rhoda BressPhyllis Lanini
Drew McAlisterRachel Ponce
Dustin BogueRandy & Rebecca Wolf
Dustin WeberRaul Ceja
Eddie CanezRebecca Pearson
Elia SalinasRebecca Salinas
Elizabeth SotoRenne Wells
Elvia SkowRhonda Perrotti
Ernest FrancoRichard Mazzarella
Eugene ZangerRobert & Jennifer Bernosky
Farmhouse CommunicationsRobert & Kathryn Tiffany
Fernando Gonzalez Family FundRobert Connolly
Franz SchneiderRobert Gibson
Gabe SandersRobin Pollard
Gary and Ria ByrneRodney Stewart
Gary M. Rocchi & Geri JohnsonRoger Brown
Gloria BrownBrooksRoger Masuda
GraniterockRohit Sharma
Gregory SwettRosie Zepeda
Heather & Ed CallensRuth Erikson
Hughes Family FundSandra Arevalo
Irene and Ted DavisSandy Cabral
J. Patrick & Kozean WrightSara Steiner
Jackson & Leslie SchwabacherSean Fitzharris
Jane Dabo CruzSharlene Van Rooy
Janet & Leon MayouSharma Ophthalmic Services
Janet WatsonShawn Herrera
Jean AlkireStacie McGrady
Jean LierlyStelvio Locci
Jeanette NealStephen Hudner
Jeffery ModicSteve McDonald
Jennifer CoileSteve Perricone
Jennifer DentonSteven Jones
Jerry MagorianStirling Burnet
Jessica WohlanderStuart Blakewood
Jillian WilsonSusan Schwabacher
Jim GillioSylvia Jaime
Joan DominguesTami Adam
Joan RandolphTeresa Lavagnino
Joe MorrisTeresa West
Johanna SargentThe L/G Anderson Family Foundation
John DavidThomas Breen
John WrobelThomas Watson
Judy GansenTina JollySchmidt
Julie MorrisTom Walerius
Karen Van GerpenTracy Taggart
Kate ModicTrish Brem
Kathi MorrisValerie Egland
Kathleen DavisWarene Waters
Kathryn TobiasWayne Norton
Kathy and Bob TiffanyWilliam Baker
Keith SeversonWillis Pack
Kendra SpencerWomens Club of Hollister
Kenneth KovandaYuko Pierson
Kenneth LaveroneYvonne Smith
Kerry & Harry Tobias FundZoe Martinez
Kris & Danny Waller