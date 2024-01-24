Lea este articulo en español aquí.

All the checks and donations are in, and 2023 was another year of growth for BenitoLink. The Fall Fundraiser brought in more from local large donors than in previous years, making it a very successful campaign. At $49,625 in local, individual donations, we beat last year’s figure but didn’t make it to our stretch goal of $66,500.

We’re excited about the year ahead and the great reporting coming your way, thanks to all of you. This article breaks down our most successful fundraising season ever—bringing in a total of $166,125.

We are grateful for the generosity of a growing group of amazing community members who together offered $50,000 in matching funds. Thank you, Randy and Rebecca Wolf, Sallie Calhoun and Matt Christiano, and Leon and Janet Mayou! We have met the Institute for Nonprofit News criteria for matching funds, which means another $16,500 will come our way. So the full match total comes to $116,125.

Plus, we were truly fortunate to receive an unexpected gift of $50,000 from De Rose Winery. We are very thankful to the De Rose family and appreciate their generosity. (See the story about what De Rose gave to several nonprofits in San Benito County.) This gift was not part of the match but it was a gift from the heavens and will increase the depth of our reporting in 2024.

So, we had a great fall that ultimately totaled $166,125 to support reporting and community events in 2024. It’s a fantastic start to a very busy year.

These folks are making sure all residents of San Benito County have free high-quality news:

The Pat, Alphonse and Tony De Rose family

Randy and Rebecca Wolf

Sallie Calhoun and Matt Christiano

Leon and Janet Mayou

Support from county residents is the driving force behind our work, and the increase in that support is proof of the growing confidence in BenitoLink. We want to express our appreciation for each and every individual who donated this fall.

In this new year, we look forward to continuing our journey with the support of our community and expanding our efforts to produce journalism you can trust. We know journalism helps maintain a well-informed community. We thank you for supporting local news in San Benito County.

Thank you to all our donors!