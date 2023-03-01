Caltrans names new District 5 director 

Scott Eades will oversee eight current projects in San Benito County.

Map of projects in San Benito County. Image from Council of San Benito County Governments agenda packet.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Michael Koteles

Scott Eades has been selected as the new Caltrans District 5 director. The district includes San Benito, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Santa Cruz counties.

According to a Caltrans news release, Eades brings 30 years of experience working in transportation planning, engineering, and project/program management to this role.

Eades has a bachelor’s degree in city and regional planning and a master’s in civil and environmental engineering from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. He is also a certified project management professional and recently completed Caltrans’ Leadership Training Program II. Eades succeeds Tim Gubbins, who was district director from 2012 to 2022.

Eades will be overseeing eight current projects in San Benito County.

Hwy 25/156 roundabout: The $10.7 million project is under construction and is expected to be completed fall 2023. The project is funded by the State Highway Operation and Protection Program and the contractor is Graniterock Construction.

Hwy 156 Improvement Project: Caltrans is constructing a four-lane expressway from San Juan Bautista to the east of Fourth Street near Hollister. The $75.9 million project is expected to be completed in fall 2024. It’s funded by a combination of the State Transportation Improvement Program and local funds. The contractor is Teichert Construction.

Hwy 25 Curve Alignment Restoration: The $4.3 million project is constructing a curve restoration. Caltrans is set to begin construction in March and scheduled to end in July. The project is funded by the state highway operation and protection program and the contractor is Teichert Construction.

Hwy 25 Expressway Conversion—San Felipe, Segment 1: The project estimated timeline is unknown , as well as its construction cost. It involves converting a two-lane conventional highway to a four-lane expressway. It’s funded by San Benito County’s Measure G and is in the project approval and environmental study phases.

Hwy 101 Southbound Connector Extension: The project is to extend the westbound connector from Hwy 156 to Hwy 101 an additional 1,800 feet and construct a ramp meter. The time table and construction costs are yet to be determined. The project will be funded by the California Transportation Commission through its minor program projects and is in the project approval and environmental study phases.

Hwy 156/Alameda EB Right-Turn Channelization : The project is to install an eastbound right-turn channelization from Hwy 156 onto The Alameda. The project is estimated to begin construction in spring 2024. The costs are yet to be determined. The project will be paid for by local funds and is in the project approval and environmental study phases.

Clean California on Hwy 25 in Hollister from Sunset Drive to Santa Ana Road is a project to install beautification, transportation art and safety measures. It’s scheduled to be constructed in winter 2023 for $1.2 million and funded by Clean California. The project manager is Terry Thompson and is in the plans, specifications and estimates phase.

Rocks Road Hwy 101 Wildlife Connectivity Project : The project’s schedule and construction costs are still to be determined. It’s currently in the project initiation document phase, will be state funded.