Fall fundraiser begins: Strengthen local news!

In a time of confusing online information, local reporting is what readers trust most.

As the BenitoLink team launches its annual fall fundraiser, we want to thank our community for the wide support we have received over the last 10 years.

Ten years. It’s hard to believe. Back in 2012, BenitoLink was developed out of a vision to provide local news and fill a critical information void. At the time, reporters no longer covered city council or supervisor meetings. Community members said they felt disconnected. So a small group of residents with the help of the Knight Foundation and the Community Foundation for San Benito County built BenitoLink.

And we wanted to be different than newspapers of the past by being more open and interested in the community we serve. So we designed BenitoLink to welcome opinion articles written by county residents of all sorts- not just government officials and community leaders but you. We designed a website that would share your perspective with other community members.

The relationship between BenitoLink and its community is open and accessible. Our office door is open and we are approachable. And we are proud to say that in our 10 years operating as a local nonprofit, we stand out on a national level as a successful community-based newsroom.

That is why, again this year, BenitoLink is fortunate to participate in NewsMatch, a national matching-gift campaign that increases the strength of local nonprofit newsrooms like ours. NewsMatch was created through INN, the Institute for Nonprofit News which is helping to build nonprofit newsrooms all around the world. Thanks to NewsMatch and our local funders; the Calhoun and Christiano Family Fund and the Randy and Rebecca Wolf Family Foundation, we can match your monthly donation or your one-time gift up to $1,000. San Benito County residents have shown their spirit by donating in impressive numbers. Let’s do it again this year. With this amazing match of $55,000, we have the potential of earning up to $110,000!

From Nov. 2 through Dec. 31, we ask you to support this important cause by donating to BenitoLink. Your valued contribution means we can increase our in-depth reporting, expand our in-person events and offer opportunity to more youth through our year-round paid internship programs.

Just think about it, we’re so fortunate to have our own local news. Support BenitoLink.

Thank you!

BenitoLink Executive Director, Leslie David