July 8 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

304 people have tested positive since February, 44 are active patients, 258 have recovered; certain business sectors in SBC ordered to close; Great Plates Delivered program expected to end July 10.

As of 3:12 p.m. on July 8, 304 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in San Benito County since February. Forty-four are active patients, 258 have recovered and two have died. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is re-implementing protective measures to help combat the surge of COVID-19 cases within the community, according to a July 8 release.

“While we understand that some of these measures may be an inconvenience, our top priority continues to be the health and safety of our staff, patients and community,” said Jordan Wright, interim CEO.

Emergency Department:

If you are coming to the ER and believe you may have COVID-19 or have been in contact with someone that has tested positive for COVID-19, call the Emergency Department hotline at (831) 636-2640 so the hospital can arrange for a staff member to meet you in the parking lot for triage.

Visitor restrictions:

Visitors will continue to be restricted to both hospital and skilled nursing facility patients. Exceptions will be made for end of life patients, the release said. Labor patients will be limited to one support person.

Medical Records:

Instead of coming into the hospital to request medical records, call (831) 636-2635 for instructions to sign up for access through the hospital patient portal.

Support Services Building:

The building is closed to the public.

Human Resources:

Until further notice, applications will only accepted online at hazelhawkins.com/careers.

Business Office:

The Business Office will be closed for in-person payments and inquires until further notice. Hazel Hawkins said the best way to pay a bill is by phone, mail in payment, or pay online following the directions on the statement. While the office is closed for in-person transactions, staff is still here and available by phone. Call (831) 636-2620 for any billing or payment questions.

Hazel’s Thrift Shop:

Hazel’s Thrift Shop will be closed until further notice.

-At a July 8 press conference, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state is looking at using local labs and hospital to run coronavirus tests. He said this should return tests quicker than the national labs returns and should prevent backlogs, which is part of what has increased the number of positive results in the state yesterday by over 3,000 from the previous day. More information on this will be available in the next few days.

–Following San Benito County’s placement on a state COVID-19 monitoring list, the Public Health Officer has now ordered the closure of certain activities in the county.

On July 1, in response to the accelerating number of cases in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom instituted a statewide order for counties that are experiencing high daily case counts, increased test positivity, increased hospitalization, or limited hospital capacity for three or more consecutive days.

California Department of Public Health officials recently placed San Benito County on the COVID-19 County Data Monitoring Project watch list. As of July 7, San Benito County has been on the monitoring list for three consecutive days, according to a recent release.

San Benito County exceeded the state’s 14-day case rate threshold of 100 cases per 100,000 residents and the overall positivity rate, the release said. The county’s current value is 107.8. The 14-day case rate equals the total number of cases diagnosed and reported over a 14-day period divided by the number of people living in the county. This number is then multiplied by 100,000. Further, the overall testing positivity rate for the past seven days >8%. The county’s current value is 8.6%.

Beginning at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 10 the following modifications will be required:

All brewpubs, breweries, bars, and pubs, both indoor and outdoor are directed to close immediately for no less than three weeks from the date of the Health Officer order unless: They offer sit-down outdoor meals only (either directly provided or through contract with another vendor). Alcohol is only to be sold in the same transaction as a meal. Venues that are currently authorized to provide off-sale beer, wine, and spirits to be consumed off premises and do not offer sit-down, dine-in meals should follow the guidance for retail operations (PDF) and offer curbside sales only.

Restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, family entertainment centers, movie theaters zoos and museums and cardrooms are only allowed in outdoor settings an in accordance with state guidance. This order may be extended beyond three weeks depending on epidemiological conditions.

See article above for more info.

The last day of the senior meals program, Great Plates Delivered, is July 10.

The State has several hotlines for residents to call for suicide prevention, abuse, and mental health.

Link to resources

The Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards in almost every workplace in California.

Visit Cal/OSHA for information about workplace safety and health.

File a confidential workplace safety complaint.

File a whistleblower complaint if you suffer retaliation for reporting a workplace safety hazard

Obtain free consultation services from Cal/OSHA.

Contact Cal/OSHA at 844-522-6734.

State and federal elected officials’ COVID-19 web pages.

Jimmy Panetta

Anna Caballero

Robert Rivas

Kamala Harris

Diane Feinstein

State of California: https://covid19.ca.gov/ https://covid19.ca.gov/es/

CDC/Coronavirus

San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency/Coronavirus

Childcare

Meals for seniors.

Food Distribution Community Food Bank www.communityfoodbankofsbc.org

Drive-thru service at the marketplace Fridays and Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. 1133 San Felipe Rd. Hollister Sign-ups for supplemental food are done by phone 831-637-0340.

Food Distribution Salvation Army hollister.salvationarmy.org Drive-thru service Tuesdays at 11:00 a.m. 910 Buena Vista Rd. Hollister Sign-ups not required To schedule delivery call 310-753-6520.

Public Assistance CalFresh/Medi-Cal/Cash Aid/GA hhsa.cosb.us

apply online at www.c4yourself.com

831-636-4180.

Unemployment Insurance Benefits Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/ui_online

831-638-3306.

Senior Services Delivery of essential items and food City of Hollister and Jovenes de Antano

recreation@hollister.ca.gov

831-636-4390.

Disability/Paid Family Leave Employment Development Department

apply online at www.edd.ca.gov/sdi_online

831-638-3306.

United Way of San Benito County 2-1-1 Text your Zip Code to 831-898-211 or call 211 Text COVID2019 to 211211

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions.

