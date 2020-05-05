May 5 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

Fifty-three confirmed cases since February, three active, 48 recovered; federally funded COVID-19 testing begins at Vets Building; upcoming May 6 virtual focus group on agriculture, ranching and supporting services.

As of 4:30 p.m. on May 5 there are 53 confirmed cases in San Benito County since February, three of which are active, 48 recovered and two deaths. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Recent Articles

Federally funded COVID-19 testing begins at Vets Building—Services are initially limited to priority groups including first responders and health care workers.

Celebrating Cinco de Mayo amid COVID-19—Two Hollister residents talk about planned festivities and how the pandemic has affected the holiday for them.

SBC Behavioral Health to offer mental health livestreams—Zoom webinars to give tips on reducing stress and other mental health issues.

Health

For Mental Health Month amid California’s Stay-at-Home Order, San Benito County Behavioral Health is holding virtual events focusing on how to access their services and tips on how to manage stress, depression, anxiety, and substance abuse and other mental health-related topics. The sessions will be led by SBC Behavioral Health case managers and clinicians who assist clients in these issues. The sessions will take place every Friday in May at 3 p.m. via Zoom. The first session will take place Friday, May 8. To join these events, visit the San Benito County Behavioral Health Facebook page where session information will be posted.

Agriculture, Ranching, Animal Husbandry

-San Benito County Supervisors Anthony Botelho and Peter Hernandez will host a virtual focus group meeting on agriculture, ranching through Zoom webinar on May 6 from 5-6 p.m. to aid in reopening and provide necessary information.

Webinar ID: 912 3223 8241

https://zoom.us/j/91232238241

The meeting will also stream live on the County’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sbccalifornia.

–Around 10 people gathered May 3 at Earthbound Farm in San Juan Bautista in protest of a potential COVID-19 infection.

In a statement, Taylor Farms, which owns Earthbound Farm, said the following:

“A team member in the Taylor Farms San Juan Bautista production facility reported Sunday morning that he had tested positive for COVID-19. That individual is currently at home in self-quarantine. Our team performed contact traceback and identified a number of other employees who had been in contact with the individual. We have asked all to self-quarantine at home on paid sick leave. Taylor Farms works diligently to ensure the health and well-being of our team members with face masks, social distancing procedures, extra sanitation steps and a full pay policy to enable team members who believe they are ill or have been in contact with someone ill to stay home. The Taylor Farms team members in San Juan Bautista have been fantastic partners in continuing to produce healthy fresh food to feed their fellow Americans through this pandemic. We will continue to monitor the situation carefully.”

