March 27 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

There are 14 confirmed cases in San Benito County since February, 11 of which are active; schools will be closed through May 1; DHS extends Real ID deadline to Oct. 2021; Save Mart/Lucky supermarkets hiring temporary workers.

With everything happening with the coronavirus pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

As of 4:30 p.m. on March 27, there are 14 confirmed cases in San Benito County since February, 11 of which are active. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Recent Articles

Musicians take to the web for live performances—Online concerts are the new normal during shelter-in-place.

Governor Newsom issues a statewide moratorium on evictions—Order prohibits landlords from evicting tenants for nonpayment of rent and prohibits enforcement of evictions by law enforcement or courts. It also requires tenants to declare in writing, no more than seven days after the rent comes due, that the tenant cannot pay all or part of their rent due to COVID-19.

San Juan Bautista closes city park playgrounds and restrooms—”We can all do our part to flatten the curve and prevent further spread of COVID-19,” said City Manager Don Reynolds.

In-person census activities hampered by coronavirus—San Benito County committee asks residents to self-respond online, over the phone or by mail.

Schools

-Schools will be closed through May 1. According to a San Benito County Office of Education release, each school district will be meeting with their boards next week. San Benito High School said in their daily newsletter that trustees have called a special March 31 meeting to discuss a resolution related to the extended closure.

-On March 30-31, San Benito High will distribute alternative paper packets to students who do not have access to online distance learning. Distribution of packets will be conducted through a drive-thru system from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Baler Alley parking lot.

Cancellations, Postponements

This month’s bulky item recycling event at John Smith Landfill scheduled for March 28-29 is cancelled.

Government

-Governor Gavin Newsom issued a March 27 executive order banning the enforcement of eviction orders for renters affected by COVID-19 effective immediately through May 31.

According to a recent release, the order prohibits landlords from evicting tenants for nonpayment of rent and prohibits enforcement of evictions by law enforcement or courts. It also requires tenants to declare in writing, no more than seven days after the rent comes due, that the tenant cannot pay all or part of their rent due to COVID-19.

-The Department of Homeland Security extended the deadline to get a Real ID from October 2020 to October 2021, according to a March 27 release.

-All California DMV field offices are closed to the public beginning March 27. All appointments at this time have been cancelled and no appointments are currently available. The DMV continues to provide essential services by mail, online services, kiosks, virtually and other means to continue processing critical transactions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

-Congressman Jimmy Panetta announced March 27 that he cosponsored the Frontline Health Care Workers Assistance Act. According to a release, the legislation will require the administration to use the powers of the Defense Production Act to direct the procurement of urgently needed resources such as masks, gloves, gowns, face shields, ventilators, and other supplies for medical professionals who are on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, ensure that prices of in-demand goods are not inflated, and organize distribution for medical supplies. Read more here.

-Panetta also voted for third Coronavirus Emergency Relief legislation in the House of Representatives. The legislation supports numerous initiatives that could benefit the Central Coast and country, including:

$150 billion for state and local Coronavirus Relief Fund

$260 billion in expanded unemployment benefits

Immediate direct cash payments to lower and middle-income Americans

More than $375 billion in small business relief

More than $9 billion in relief for farmers

More than $25 million in food assistance

Relief for student loan borrowers

Approximately $200 billion for hospitals, health care workers and health research

More than $100 billion in additional emergency appropriations

See full release here.

Businesses

-The Hollister branch of Edward Jones is making adjustments to serve clients. Administer Kylie Sharp said in a release:

“To help reduce the impact of the coronavirus, financial advisors are taking several steps, including suspending face-to-face visits with clients, holding virtual meetings and training sessions and ensuring office spaces are sanitized and disinfected. Most importantly, we want everyone to know we’re taking steps to protect the health and well-being of our clients, associates, families and communities. We’re right here in the community with you, going through this together as neighbors and friends. And we will get through this together.”

-Save Mart/Lucky supermarkets have issued a statement saying they are hiring temporary workers. All frontline team members working in FoodMaxx, Lucky and Save Mart stores, as well as its warehouses and transportation, will receive a weekly bonus based on actual hours worked, according to a release. Apply here

-Verizon is adding 15 GB of data across nearly all of their plans, to be used between March 25 and April 30. To be eligible, you must be on a qualifying postpaid (unlimited or shared), Jetpack or prepaid plan. See more details here

Parks

San Juan Bautista has closed all play areas and restrooms in city parks.

For more information about COVID-19, see the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html and visit the San Benito County Public Health Services website for updated local information at http://hhsa.cosb.us/publichealth/.

