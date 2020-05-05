May 4 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

Fifty-two confirmed cases since February, two active, 48 recovered and two deaths; Supervisors Botelho and Hernandez will host virtual, industry-specific focus groups through Zoom; Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program available to those not usually eligible for regular benefits.

With everything happening with the coronavirus pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

As of 4:30 p.m. on May 4 there are 52 confirmed cases in San Benito County since February, two of which are active, 48 recovered and two deaths. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Recent Articles

Hazel Hawkins Hospital staff send love letter to community—Nurses describe a windfall of support including food and protective equipment.

Court order postpones evictions—For a limited time, renters are protected if their inability to pay is related to COVID-19. But they’ll still be responsible for unpaid rent.

Local real estate group gives back—Intero of Hollister provides relief funding for community nonprofits.

Startup Challenge Monterey Bay goes virtual—SBC nonprofit JMM Dance will compete in the Social Venture division finals.

San Benito County releases COVID-19 guidelines for several industries—Addresses faith-based communities, mortuary and cemetery, construction, real estate, and golf.

Schools

-The Hollister School District has created a three page Frequently Asked Questions document to provide more information to parents on distance learning.

-HSD is offering two ways to register for the 2020-2021 school year:

On-site Enrollment Forms: To facilitate social distancing, the school has set up “Registration Stations” outside of each school site. Parents can pick up a packet, take it home and fill it out, and then return it to one of the secured drop boxes at HSD school sites. Office staff will check those drop boxes each day.

Online Enrollment Forms: Parents may also print the enrollment forms at www.hesd.org by selecting the “Parents” tab and then the “Enrollment” tab. Then click on the “Registration Forms” button to access the forms.

Children that attended the Hollister School District in 2019-2020 are automatically enrolled for 2020-2021. For more information, please contact Director of Student Services, Kip Ward at kward@hesd.org

Cancellations, Postponements and Rescheduled

The 2020 Hollister Independence Rally has been postponed.

Agriculture, Ranching, Animal Husbandry

Forgivable Disaster Loan applications are now open to farms. The Small Business Administration will begin accepting new Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) applications on a limited basis only to provide relief to U.S. agricultural businesses. The SBA has resumed processing of up to $10,000 to provide economic relief to businesses that are experiencing a temporary loss of revenue. This loan advance will not have to be repaid. Applicants who have already submitted their applications will continue to be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. For agricultural businesses that submitted an EIDL application through the application portal prior to the legislative change, SBA will process these applications without the need for re-applying. Apply here.

Government

-San Benito County’s shelter-in-place order expired at 11:59 p.m. on May 3. The county will follow Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide stay-at-home order and framework for reopening. Face coverings in public remain mandatory.

-San Benito County Supervisors Anthony Botelho and Peter Hernandez will host virtual, industry-specific focus groups through Zoom webinar. Each meeting will be livestreamed through San Benito County’s official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sbccalifornia.

See the schedule below for the following three weeks. All meetings will take place from 5-6 p.m.:

5/4: Construction, landscaping and gardening

Webinar ID: 976 8116 3811 https://zoom.us/s/97681163811

5/6: Agriculture, Ranching and supporting sectors

Webinar ID: 912 3223 8241 https://zoom.us/j/91232238241

5/8: Hospitality and food (restaurants, food and beverage vendors, hotels)

Webinar ID: 923 5736 7748 https://zoom.us/s/92357367748

5/11: Realtors, professional services and offices

Webinar ID: 928 8947 6908 https://zoom.us/s/92889476908

5/13: Retail (incorporating curbside pickup)

Webinar ID: 933 2845 9903 https://zoom.us/s/93328459903

5/15: Manufacturing

Webinar ID: 998 0584 2775 https://zoom.us/s/99805842775

5/18: Personal Care (hair and nail salons, gyms)

Webinar ID: 957 9117 0041 https://zoom.us/s/95791170041

5/20: Entertainment (movie theaters, sports)

Webinar ID: 918 6905 4495 https://zoom.us/s/91869054495 5/22: Concerts, convention and live audience sports Webinar ID: 983 4741 8981 https://zoom.us/s/98347418981

-Gov. Newsom announced today that some counties will be able to go through Stage 2 of reopening before the state moves fully into that phase. Certain criteria will need to be met, including testing and tracking. The state will work with health officials and county governments.

Businesses

CA Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program:

California just launched a new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program that helps unemployed Californians who are business owners, self-employed, independent contractors, have limited work history, and others not usually eligible for regular unemployment benefits. Sign up for the program here. Under the program applicants could receive up to 39 weeks of benefits starting with weeks of unemployment beginning Feb. 2 through the week ending Dec. 26 depending on when the pandemic directly affected the applicant.

If an individual exhausts or runs out of regular state-provided unemployment insurance benefits (maximum 26 weeks), they may be eligible for a new 13-week federal extension. File a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claim and they could be converted to the federal extension, once it is available.

Register for the program online here.

Call EDD, which has expanded its call-in hours here:

English 1-800-300-5616

Spanish 1-800-326-8937

TTY 1-800-815-9387

or by fax, if you access the UI application here.

Tips for avoiding COVID-19

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Keep a minimum of a six feet physical distance from others.

Avoid people who are sick.

Stay at home. Only leave to take care of essential errands.

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Cover your face (mouth and nose) with protective covering when in public

Disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you think you might be infected call your health care professional and follow their directions.

BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is working around the clock during this time when accurate information is essential. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s news.