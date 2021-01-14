Strada Verde project in limbo; developers weigh options

Despite rejection of Measure N in November, plans could still be approved through a normal permitting process.

Developers of the Strada Verde Innovation Park are still weighing options for building the autonomous vehicle facility following voters’ rejection of Measure N in the November election.

The proposed project near Highways 25 and 101 along the Pajaro River was 2,777 acres, including open land with a 2.4-mile trail; a business center with a hotel, retail shops and restaurants; and an automotive technology and research center with automobile testing tracks.

Measure N was defeated with 59.5% of residents voting against it, but that doesn’t mean plans for Strada Verde vanished. Development could still be pursued through the normal permitting process.

Strada Verde spokesperson Scott Fuller said options include moving forward with the project application submitted to the county over a year ago, revising that application, submitting a new application altogether, or not moving forward at all.

“They are evaluating what to do next,” Fuller said about the developer Newport Pacific Land Company LLC. “So in the process of analysing the results of the election, the reason for those results, and they are still analysing what to do next and how or if to move forward.”

Since the project was introduced to the public through a ballot initiative last May, it’s received criticism from local groups about environmental concerns. Health concerns were later brought up in response to the study on the impact of neighboring Trical, Inc., a distributor and applicator of agricultural fumigants.

While the Strada Verde developers analyze their options, another vehicle research facility known as the Hollister Research Campus is being proposed at the intersection of San Felipe Road and Highway 156. The Hollister City Council unanimously pre-zoned two properties totalling 229.32 acres on Oct. 19.

Other related Benitolink articles:

Strada Verde second peer review claims Trical buffer zone analysis is incomplete

Peer review findings differ from Strada Verde hazard report

Further changes made to Measure N ballot question

Judge slightly changes wording of Measure N ballot question

Supervisors dispute a second Strada Verde Report

SBC Supervisors question hazard report on Strada Verde

Strada Verde impact study calls for 3.5-mile buffer zone

Strada Verde initiative going on November ballot

BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is working around the clock during this time when accurate information is essential. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s news.