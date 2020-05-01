April 30 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

Fifty-one confirmed cases since February, six active, 43 recovered; Covered CA for Small Business offers 30-day grace period to make premium payments; Rivas and Caballero to host May 2 farmworker relief drive in Salinas.

With everything happening with the coronavirus pandemic, we at BenitoLink want to provide a roundup of recent articles, as well as closures and cancellations happening in San Benito County.

As of 4:54 p.m. on April 30 there are 51 confirmed cases in San Benito County since February, six of which are active, 43 recovered, and two deaths. For the most updated information, visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Recent Articles

The COVID-19 surge that didn’t happen—Hazel Hawkins ER director attributes low number of local cases to people staying home, but thinks the virus poses a long-term threat.

San Benito County Office of Education working on plan for next school year—District superintendents met April 29 to work on plan for how schools will address student needs.

Hazel Hawkins to resume elective surgeries—Effective May 4, beginning with outpatients and lower risk inpatient cases.

Congressman Panetta to host webinar series for Mental Health Awareness Month—First interview on May 1 will discuss domestic violence resources.

Hollister Farmers’ Market cancelled for 2020—City not approving events due to shelter-in-place order and social distancing.

Health

Covered California for Small Business is now offering a 30-day grace period to make premium payments for the months of April and May. According to an April 30 release, employers interested in the program will be able to defer up to 75%of their premium payments for April and May in an effort to keep thousands of small business employees insured during the current health care crisis. The release said a survey found that more than three out of every four Covered California for Small Business employers are either operating in a limited capacity or are temporarily closed.

Covered California for Small Business service center number: (877) 777-6782

Schools

Aromas-San Juan Bautista Community Schools Foundation is moving its annual fundraiser to a digital format.

If you need information, contact Bob Quaid at ramquaid@gmail.com

Link

Cancellations and Postponements

The Hollister Farmers’ Market for 2020 has been cancelled.

Agriculture, Ranching, Animal Husbandry

State Assemblyman Robert Rivas and State Senator Anna Caballero announced that a farmworker relief drive will be held Saturday, May 2 from 12-4 p.m. at Alisal Family Resource Center, 729 Williams Road in Salinas. This is also the drop-off site for non-perishable foods, diapers, and cleaning supplies to be donated for the event.

